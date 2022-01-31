Ontario Cities Are Being Compared To Guests At A House Party & They Sound So Brutal
"Vaughan hasn’t finished doing their hair yet."
If your city was invited to a rowdy house party, what kind of guest would it be? That's the question one Reddit user is asking Ontarians, and people across the province have wasted no time chiming in.
Hundreds of comments and replies have taken over the Reddit thread with users coming for almost every city and small town in Ontario.
From who is hanging out with who, to what they're drinking and who wasn't even invited, some of the suggestions will make you burst out laughing, while others may make you cringe.
Some commenters threw shade at Belleville, Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.
While others painted the city of Ottawa as a bit of a wet blanket.
Niagara Falls got called out, too.
Some claimed any city south of London wouldn't be invited. But Windsor still made the cut.
The smaller towns definitely got a bad rap, but hanging out with them honestly sounds like a time.
One user even took a subtle shot at Doug Ford and just assumed Etobicoke wouldn't be able to tell North Bay and Thunder Bay apart.
Another user said Kitchener would bring the beer, while Waterloo is just looking for some good wholesome fun.
Certain personalities and friendships between cities were made clear.
Toronto was accused of being stuck up, while Hamilton was credited as the life of the party, Mississauga was dubbed a poser, and Barrie was feeling left out.
It's very clear Ontarians have some serious opinions about the various cities. Overall it sounds like a party full of drama, but you wouldn't want to miss it.