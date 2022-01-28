You're Not A True Ottawa Local Unless You've Eaten At 8 Of These 14 Restaurants
How many have you been to? 😋
No matter what city you live in or visit, there seem to be those go-to restaurants that all the locals know about and likely have a history with. It may be for the atmosphere or one particular dish, but either way, it becomes a staple spot to visit.
If you consider yourself a true local, let's play a fun game. How many of these popular Ottawa restaurants have you tried?
Heart and Crown
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub food
Address: 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to Ireland at this Ottawa chain of pubs. They have a lengthy menu of classic pub fare, but locals typically go for the atmosphere above all else. It's been in the city for about 30 years and is truly a local watering hole to meet up with friends and enjoy live music.
Di Renzo Grocery & Deli
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 111 Beech St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for their sizeable deli sandwiches, they have over 20 options on the menu, all stacked up with toppings such as prosciutto, salami, cheese and tomato. They also have pasta specials and handmade cannolis.
Chateau Lafayette
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub food
Address: 42 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's oldest pub The Laff, as locals fondly refer to it, has been open since 1849 with a colourful history including rumours it was once a brothel. They have live music going most nights of the week with regular shows including Ottawa legend Lucky Ron, who plays every single Saturday afternoon. Beer drinkers, order a quart, it's the thing to do.
Zak's Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch & casual eats
Address: 14 Byward Market Square & 220 Elgin St. & 499 Terry Fox Dr., Ottawa, ON & 515 McNeely Ave., Carleton Place, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are self-proclaimed 'locally world famous', if you know you know. You can get an all-day breakfast and so many options of comfort food, from burgers and poutine to their infamous milkshakes.
Kettlemans Bagel
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bagels
Address: 1365 Woodroffe Ave. & 912 Bank St. & 710 Eagleson Rd. & 197 Trainyards Dr. #6, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal-style bagel shop is open 24/7, 365 days a year, making hand-rolled bagels to take you from breakfast, through lunch and to a late-night snack. In addition to classic bagels, they make deli sandwiches, spreads and other baked goods. Why not go check out if they really have the best bagel in Canada as they claim.
Beavertails
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 69 George St. & 8555 Campeau Dr., Ottawa, ON (Winter stores at Ottawa City Hall and on The Rideau Canal Skateway)
Why You Need To Go: This sweet treat of stretched fried dough and sugar is a Canadian classic that originated in Ottawa in 1978. They have their classic flavours like Killaloe Sunrise and Hazel Amour, with new flavours and sweets through the years, coated in chocolate and sugary goodness. You can even get a Beaverdog or Pou-tail if you're wanting something savoury.
Suzy Q Doughnuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Doughnuts
Address: 1721 St. Laurent Blvd. & 2015 Robertson Rd. & 1015 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: From humble beginnings selling their OG doughnut Finnish Munkki to a small shack-like bakery in Hintonburg, they now have three locations in Ottawa serving a variety of sweet flavours you can't get enough of. Some menu options include Cookies n' Cream Cheese, Raspberry Cassis and Maple Bacon.
Shawarma Palace
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 464 Rideau St. & 4230 Innes Rd. & 2440 Bank St. & 464 Bank St. & 2910 Woodroffe Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the city that loves and is known for its shawarma, Shawarma Palace is a fan favourite with multiple locations across the city. You can get a classic chicken or beef shawarma wrap, as well as meal platters, salads and other wraps including vegetarian options.
Golden Palace
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 2195 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Chinese restaurant is known for primarily one thing, their renowned egg rolls. You can even get their egg rolls shipped across Ontario now, with an order minimum of two dozen. Both the original and chicken flavours are available. Oh, there's even an egg roll map online showcasing how far the food has gone around the world. If that doesn't say must-try, what does?
Elmdale Oyster House and Tavern
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated pub
Address: 1084 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local watering hole is somehow both an upscale dining experience and a dive bar. They've been serving quarts since 1934 and shucking oysters since 2013. They offer up tavern fare with a number of seafood choices, with DJ's and dancing on Saturday nights. Elmdale Tavern is part of the Whalebone Group chain in Ottawa.
Elgin Street Diner
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 374 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up diner classics including meatloaf, poutine, omelettes, and burgers, they are open 24/7. They have a number of local awards under their belt including best diner, best breakfast and best milkshake. It's the perfect spot after enjoying drinks on Elgin Street.
The Prescott
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 379 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual sports bar and Italian restaurant is a staple in Ottawa's Little Italy. You can get various dishes like pasta, square pizza or Italian poutine, but their most popular dish is the meatball sandwich. It has 1/4 pound of beef with melted brick cheese and is covered in their signature meat sauce.
Pure Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegetarian
Address: 340 Elgin St. & 345A Preston St. & 357 Richmond Rd. & 499 Terry Fox Dr. #55, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's most popular vegetarian restaurant has four locations in the city, serving up tasty veggie and vegan meals, as well as fresh juice, smoothies and cocktails. Even if you're a meat eater you've likely been here and felt deliciously satisfied after your meal.
Bridgehead Coffee
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 440 Richmond Rd. & 130 Anderson St, Preston St. & 18 other locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This coffeehouse was the first in Canada to offer up fair trade coffee to customers and still works with small-scale farmers today. You can find a number of cafe locations around the city where you can grab coffee and baked goods.
