Beavertails Announced A Fine Dining Experience At 9 Locations Just In Time For April Fools
Anyone who made a reservation is actually in for a sweet surprise.
Beavertails, the company behind the classic sugary treat Canadians know and love, announced it will be rolling out an "exclusive fine dining experience" across nine participating locations this weekend — but the timing was suspicious, to say the least.
The new offer included a number of super fancy desserts with reservations made for one person only and it just happened to come into effect on April Fool's Day.
According to a spokesperson, a bunch of people actually bought into the gag and booked a reservation. The good news? If you were gullible enough to opt in, you'll actually be getting a free treat!
The exclusive experience was set to take place at nine locations across Canada including their Niagara, Hunstville, Ottawa Byward Market, and Toronto waterfront shops in Ontario. Reservations were available between April 1 to April 3.
The "gourmet journey" as they call it was not as advertised, and the company confirmed via Instagram that the whole idea was in fact an April Fools joke. But don't fret, if you took the plunge and made a reservation you can show up at the reserved time and location to claim a free Beavertail. Talk about a sweet surprise.
Beavertails Fine Dining
Price: Free for those who reserved
When: April 1, 2, 3
Address: Toronto Waterfront, Huntsville, Ottawa Byward Market & Niagara, ON
