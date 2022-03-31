Dyson's New Air-Purifying Headphones Are Getting Roasted & We Hope It's An April Fools' Joke
"No one cared who I was until I put on the mask."
Vacuum-maker Dyson just announced that it's releasing a set of "air-purifying" headphones that cover your ears and mouth, and the internet is sincerely hoping this monstrosity is an April Fools' joke.
Best known for making vacuums with balls, Dyson released a video on Wednesday announcing its bold new headgear-like device, dubbed the Dyson Zone.
According to the video, the noise-cancelling headgear draws oxygen in through air-purifying fans on each ear, then it throws the air through a filter and blasts it into the wearer's nose and mouth.
Dyson didn't quite say whether this thing is a COVID-safe substitute for your surgical or N95 mask. But we're guessing it'll help you with social distancing at the very least.
The air travels through a mesh that creates a "bubble of air" for you to breathe from, according to Dyson.
"It's been a real journey of pushing the limits of what is possible," said one of Dyson's alleged experts in the video preview.
Many people on social media were questioning whether this thing really is possible, especially after the announcement dropped two days before April 1.
Let's face it, it kind of looks like the mask that Hannibal wears.
But if you're down to get lucky, you can pretend that the Dyson Zone is a Daft Punk helmet.
Waiting for the Daft Punk helmet model:https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/vacuum-maker-dyson-launching-pair-140641400.html\u00a0\u2026— Antonio Gelameris (@Antonio Gelameris) 1648667471
Or perhaps you want to take a more villainous approach and live in the darkness.
As Bane puts it in The Dark Knight Rises: "No one cared who I was until I put on the mask."
So why not become somebody?
Not sure about you, but the new Dyson headphones drop has me unbelievably optimistic about the future!pic.twitter.com/w2YOujgpn0— Cas Piancey (@Cas Piancey) 1648694649
Dyson stated on its website that its have been trying to develop this technology for six years, although in the video they said five years.
There is no expected release date for the Dyson Zone, nor a price tag.
Dyson has certainly proven its ballsy approach to innovative products, but we'll wait and see what the company has to say on April 1 before we believe this idea.