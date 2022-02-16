The 12 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Chinese Food, That Local Foodies Say They Love
It's time to grab some chopsticks.🥟🥢
If you're hoping to find a new delicious Chinese restaurant to try in Ottawa, we have you covered. From dumplings and dim sum to noodles and rice dishes, with a bit of Asian fusion along the way, here are some of the best restaurants to enjoy Chinese food in the city.
Narcity asked their readers via Instagram what their absolute favourite places to get Chinese food in Ottawa and here are the top twelve answers we received.
Yangtze Restaurant
Address: 700 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the Ottawa community since 1982, they serve up Cantonese and Szechuan specialties, along with a detailed menu of dim sum. They also have some classic Chinese dishes you cannot find in all restaurants, such as Peking duck.
Asia Wok Chinese food
Address: 2026 Tenth Line Rd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a focus on takeout and delivery, they create Cantonese and Szechuan dishes. They offer a lunch special until 3 p.m. including an egg roll, chicken fried rice and your choice of a third dish.
Brother Chiu's Chinese Food
Address: Mulligan Centre, 2900 Woodroffe Ave., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: Specializing in Szechuan and Cantonese cuisine, you can order for takeout, delivery or catering. They have classic favourites such as wonton soup and egg rolls, and a variety of different protein-based dishes, including tofu options.
Wei's Noodle House
Address: 610 Bronson Ave. (Downstairs), Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Asian fusion restaurant provides an opportunity to order Pad Thai, rice paper wraps, ramen bowls, a variety of soups, bubble tea, rice bowls and stir fry options in one order.
Golden Palace Restaurant
Address: 2195 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Chinese restaurant is well-known across the city for its infamous eggrolls, which are a must-try, but of course, they have other dishes to enjoy. They've been in Ottawa for over 60 years.
Hung Sum Restaurant
Address: 939 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A Chinese and dim sum restaurant, they offer smaller plates that are meant to be shared, and typically served with tea. Menu items include dumplings, steamed and fried buns, among other traditional dishes like chicken feet.
Royal Treasure
Address: 774 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local eatery cooks Cantonese and Szechuan meals for takeout. They boast a lengthy menu of different dishes, with some unique options like casseroles and tofu plates.
Ng's Cuisine
Address: 1499 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find authentic Cantonese and Szechuan dishes, for dining in and takeout. They have an extensive menu, including luncheon specials and their picked favourites.
Dumpling? Dumpling!
Address: 382 Bank St. & 261 Centrepointe Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If the craving is mainly for dumplings, this is the spot to go! You can select between boiled, pan-fried, steamed or deep-fried dumplings. They also have some snack and soup options for you to add on for a tasty combo.
Cafe Orient
Address: 808 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are a Hong Kong restaurant that specializes in Southern Chinese dishes such as rice and noodles dishes, dim sum and congee. They make a Hong Kong style milk tea and Ying Yang, with tea leaves imported straight from Hong Kong.
Mekong
Address: 637 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Open for both dine-in and takeout, they specialize in Cantonese, Szechuan, Vietnamese and Thai cuisine. They have dim sum, Peking duck and a variety of meat-based noodle and rice dishes, in addition to a full vegetarian menu.
Asian Bistro
Address: 160 Metcalfe St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up Asian-fusion cuisine, they offer a number of different rice and noodle dishes, main courses, soups, appetizers including egg rolls, dumplings and sesame balls, as well as large combos you can customize.
