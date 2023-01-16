12 Best Ottawa Restaurants For Japanese Eats That Local Foodies Are Totally In Love With
Ramen and sushi dates are on the horizon.🍜🍣
If you're dreaming of sushi rolls and ramen bowls you can turn those dreams into a reality at one of the many Japanese restaurants in Ottawa.
Narcity asked readers what Ottawa's best Japanese restaurants are in an Instagram Q&A and here are their top choices.
Sansotei Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1537 Merivale Rd. & 153 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Canadian ramen chain specializes in Tonkotsu Ramen and they source ingredients from Japanese suppliers. In addition to ramen bowls, you'll find apps like gyoza and sake drinks on the menu.
Kuidaore Izakaya
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 420 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Japanese bar and grill has a menu full of appetizers, ramen bowls, sushi and dessert. The restaurant offers gluten-free as well as vegetarian dishes in a space that feels like you're visiting Japan.
Koichi Ramen
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 832 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This noodle house specializes in tasty ramen and there are other dishes such as gyoza and deep-fried tofu on the menu. You can create your own ramen bowl by choosing your protein, broth and spice level.
Shinka Sushi Bar
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 2900 Sheffield Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its authenticity in the art of omakase, this spot serves traditional cuts of Japanese fish with a modern twist at this spot. The lengthy menu serves up a ton of sushi options plus there is a vegan specialty menu to order from.
Sapporo Sushi
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 1671 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Japanese restaurant incorporates seasonal ingredients into its dishes when possible on the extensive sushi menu. From à la carte rolls to takeout platters, you're sure to leave this spot with a full belly.
Ramen Isshin
Price: 💸💸
Address: 775 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This ramen chain opened its Ottawa location in 2022 and you can enjoy a night of great eats from age tofu and edamame to ramen bowls and ice cream. You'll find Tsukemen on the menu which is a dipping ramen broth.
Hanabi Japanese Cuisine
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Address: 434 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find sushi, ramen and more Japanese eats at this restaurant. With a menu full of handrolls, salads, maki, fusion items, noodles, bento boxes and bowls, there is something for any Asian-cuisine lover on the menu.
Haru Isakaya
Price: 💸💸
Address: 25 Chem. de la Savane, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sushi, soups, tapas and fusion bowls await your taste buds at this Gatineau Japanese joint. It's an elegant dining space with black and red decor accents.
Edo Japan
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1377 Woodroffe Ave. C4, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in a hurry, this Japanese takeout chain will fill you up with tasty noodles, rice bowls or sushi. There are tons of options to enjoy in the casual dining space or you can opt for grab-and-go.
Hockey Sushi
Table of sushi rolls and cheese wontons.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4055 Carling Ave. Unit #9, Kanata & 1465 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy an à la carte sushi meal or all-you-can-eat at this local restaurant. If you dine in at the Kanata location you can have your meal served to you by a robot cat.
MHK Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 283 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy dishes from lunch appetizers to post-dinner drinks or grab some takeout to enjoy at home. There are many menu options from rolls and sashimi to poke bowls and platters.