15 Of The Best Restaurants In Ottawa For Italian Food, According To Local Foodies
Travel to Italy through food.🍝
If you're dreaming of saucy pasta and cheesy pizza, then you’ll want to head to these Ottawa Italian restaurants that serve up different atmospheres and tasty eats. If you're looking to check out a new restaurant in the city, you can transport yourself to Italy through food.
Narcity asked readers via Instagram what Ottawa's best Italian restaurants are in an Instagram Q&A and, out of over 30 tasty spots mentioned, here are the top picks.
Mamma Teresa
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 300 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local ristorante had by far the most votes for the best Italian restaurant in Ottawa by Narcity readers. It was founded in 1970 by an Italian family that immigrated to the city and still prepares dishes that are true to the original recipe. You'll find meals from eggplant parmesan and veal saltimbocca to gnocchi and lobster ravioli.
Cucina da Vito
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 2701 St Joseph Blvd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: This ristorante uses quality ingredients to serve an authentic taste of homemade Italian meals. You'll find dishes such as spaghetti carbonara, lasagna and veal scallopini on the menu.
Vittoria Trattoria
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 3625 Rivergate Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is family-run and has a massive wine cellar offering over 600 different types of wine to pair with your meal. You can start with bruschetta and end with tiramisu, and enjoy a bunch of meal options including pizzas and pasta in between.
Dreamland Café
Price: 💸💸
Address: 262 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy creamy pasta in a bright pink building with tropical wallpaper at this spot. The menu is full of elevated classic dishes such as the truffle mushroom mac and creamy pesto pasta.
Angelina
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5530 Manotick Main St. Units 2 & 4, Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy Italian cuisine in an elegant space and pair your pasta with fun, sparkly cocktails. This restaurant serves authentic dishes made with a modern flare including penne primavera, chicken parmigiana, bruschetta and tiramisu.
Cabotto's
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 5816 Hazeldean Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Italian spot is housed in a stone heritage building that has stunning French doors and fireplaces. It's been open since 1976, serving meals like lasagna, butternut squash ravioli, veal marsala and calamari. It also offers catering options.
Fratelli
Price: 💸💸
Address: 275 Richmond Rd. & 499 Terry Fox Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can eat dishes like Margherita pizza, spaghetti and meatballs and cannelloni at this family-owned restaurant. The menu options differ slightly at the two Ottawa locations, but both have wine lists and cozy atmospheres. You can also grab a DIY pizza kit from the Kanata spot.
Mr. B's
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 2446 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual dining space with exposed brick also has a market section so you can grab premade meals, sauces and home goods to go. The dinner menu includes options like rigatoni bolognese, cheese ravioli, filet mignon and chicken limone.
Giovanni's
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 362 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is nestled in Ottawa’s Little Italy and was founded by immigrants from Tuscany. When dining here you'll have a number of chicken, veal, risotto, pasta and seafood meals to choose from as well as apps like bruschetta and calamari.
Roberto Pizza
Price: 💸💸
Address: 348 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're dreaming of a cheesy slice, this joint serves up wood-fired pizzas from classic Margherita to the Roberto with black truffle and mushrooms that will satisfy your cravings. There are wine and beer options on the menu and you can call ahead for a takeout order.
Babbos Cucina Italiana
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 1160 Beaverwood Rd., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stop in this Italian restaurant for a cozy date night or book a private event there. You can start with burrata cheese or polpette meatballs and move on to dinner options such as ravioli, chicken parmesan and veal scallopini.
La Roma
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 430 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This local joint has a large dining room, a semi-private room and a cozy patio in the summer. It focuses on contemporary Italian cuisine based on tradition and offers dishes like arancini, gnocchi, prosciutto-wrapped steak and penne arrabbiate.
Cantina Gia
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 749 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy this hip dining space from brunch to post-dinner drinks and browse its market area for items like pastries and wine. Dinner options include focaccia, rigatoni bolognese and grilled branzino.
Poccopazzo
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: Jackson Trails Mall, 6081 Hazeldean Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the flavours of Sicily at this Italian eatery that also hosts events and does catering. Menu options include Caprese salad, calamari, stuffed ravioli, cannelloni, pocopazzo chicken and veal scallopini.
Marzitelli
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: More than an Italian restaurant, this venue allows you to eat pasta in a supper club and bar lounge. As you eat chicken piccata or sweet tiramisu you can enjoy live concerts and events.