8 Incredible New Ottawa Restaurants That Opened In 2022
Check them out this winter!
A bunch of new restaurants opened in Ottawa in 2022 and you can get everything from brunch to bowls of ramen and pasta.
If you're looking for something different to try on your next night out, here are eight new restaurants in Ottawa that you can dine at this winter.
Starling
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Canadian
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can grab craft cocktails and contemporary eats in this restaurant which has a dining area and a long bar. It's housed in one of Ottawa's oldest buildings downtown and the bird theme allows you to enjoy your meal in a cage-style booth.
Tirweka
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern brunch
Address: 473 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 9, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can travel the world by visiting this Middle Eastern restaurant that offers home-style brunch dishes. It's a bright colourful space with an accent wall that has a swing you can sit on and grab an Instagram-worthy shot.
Kimonos
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-inspired fusion
Address: 3987 Riverside Dr., Unit 7, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new restaurant lounge serves classic Asian cuisine with a twist and you can enjoy meals like ramen and poké bowls.
J'TM Resto Bar
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Haitian Fusion
Address: 101 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy meals like blackened chicken, pan-seared salmon and brunch chicken and waffles in a trendy restaurant that turns into a club with a party atmosphere on weekend evenings.
Angelina
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 5530 Manotick Main St. Unit 2&4, Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: This elegant restaurant serves Italian eats from a variety of regions in Italy. You can sip on fun, colourful cocktails including sparkling wine that looks like glitter.
Dhruvees Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian, Sri Lankan, Malaysian and Indonesian
Address: 18 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON
Why You Need To Go: Using fresh, local ingredients when possible, this restaurant considers itself a culinary journey that follows historical Spice Routes to the present day. The selection of menu options changes from season to season.
Dessert First
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Baked goods & dessert
Address: 350 Bay St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order custom cakes from this boutique bakery or pop by for a sweet treat. You'll also find fresh bread and all-day breakfast sandwiches.
Cadena
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 385 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant relocated to the Westboro neighbourhood in 2022 and you'll think you're dining in Spain with the variety of tapas and paella on the menu.