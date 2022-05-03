NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in ottawa

This New Haitian Restaurant In Ottawa Has A Love Lock Wall & Upscale Patio Vibes (PHOTOS)

They have pink cocktails & weekend beats.🍹🎶

Ottawa Staff Writer
Flower wall and love lock fence at new restaurant in the Byward Market, Ottawa.

Flower wall and love lock fence at new restaurant in the Byward Market, Ottawa.

@theottawadiaries | Instagram, @_curtisperry | Instagram

Ottawa is getting a new restaurant hot spot in the Byward Market, and you won't want to miss out on these vibes. J'TM Resto Bar is opening on May 10, serving up Haitian fusion cuisine and a whole lot of fun.

Enjoy the coastal party ambiance with menu items including creole lamb chop, plantain donuts and flirty pink cocktails. Make sure your phone is charged because this oh-so Instagram-worthy spot has a floral wall with a neon sign and a love lock fence where you can add your own lock.

Pretty in Pink cocktail from J'TM Resto Bar in Ottawa.Pretty in Pink cocktail from J'TM Resto Bar in Ottawa.@rolandbast | Instagram

The restaurant has two levels to enjoy, with a sparkling chandelier over the curving staircase. The upstairs windows are garage-door style so on nice days you can get that indoor-outdoor feel. You can also dine outside on the patio which will have it's own bar.

Holding cocktail in J'TM Resto Bar from indoor balcony view. Holding cocktail in J'TM Resto Bar from indoor balcony view. @rolandbast | Instagram

The patio will also have a DJ booth with a bar, perfect for those summer nights. On Friday and Saturday evenings the restaurant turns up and the ambiance gets even more lively with music and bottle service.

Live DJ music at new restaurant in Ottawa's Byward Market.Live DJ music at new restaurant in Ottawa's Byward Market.@_curtisperry | Instagram

In addition to the plantain donuts and creole lamb chop, menu items will include mushroom sliders, blackened chicken & djondjon rice stir fry and gnocchi. You can sip on a variety of drinks including the Pretty in Pink cocktail made with prosecco and elderflower liqueur.

Serving plantain donuts at new Haitian restaurant in Ottawa, Ontario. Serving plantain donuts at new Haitian restaurant in Ottawa, Ontario. @_curtisperry | Instagram

Anyone can add a lock of love to the fence inside of the restaurant. They have locks for sale and markers available so you can write your name, and try to find it the next time you come back to dine. If you buy a bottle of wine, a lock comes with it, or you can bring your own to add.

Interior view of J'TM Resto Bar restaurant in Ottawa with love lock wall. Interior view of J'TM Resto Bar restaurant in Ottawa with love lock wall. @rolandbast | Instagram

The new spots chef, chef Octave was born in Canada but grew up in Haiti where he found his love of cooking. His creative dishes are not only tasty but full of colour, and compliment the trendy and upscale, yet comfortable setting. Mark your calendar for May 10 to enjoy this new food experience in Ottawa.

J'TM Resto Bar

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Haitian Fusion

When: Opens May 10, 2022

Address: 101 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With plenty of space to dine on fun Haitian dishes, you can admire the trendy indoor-outdoor ambiance, take your photo next to the flower wall and add a lock to the love lock fence.

Menu


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...