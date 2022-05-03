This New Haitian Restaurant In Ottawa Has A Love Lock Wall & Upscale Patio Vibes (PHOTOS)
They have pink cocktails & weekend beats.🍹🎶
Ottawa is getting a new restaurant hot spot in the Byward Market, and you won't want to miss out on these vibes. J'TM Resto Bar is opening on May 10, serving up Haitian fusion cuisine and a whole lot of fun.
Enjoy the coastal party ambiance with menu items including creole lamb chop, plantain donuts and flirty pink cocktails. Make sure your phone is charged because this oh-so Instagram-worthy spot has a floral wall with a neon sign and a love lock fence where you can add your own lock.
Pretty in Pink cocktail from J'TM Resto Bar in Ottawa.@rolandbast | Instagram
The restaurant has two levels to enjoy, with a sparkling chandelier over the curving staircase. The upstairs windows are garage-door style so on nice days you can get that indoor-outdoor feel. You can also dine outside on the patio which will have it's own bar.
Holding cocktail in J'TM Resto Bar from indoor balcony view. @rolandbast | Instagram
The patio will also have a DJ booth with a bar, perfect for those summer nights. On Friday and Saturday evenings the restaurant turns up and the ambiance gets even more lively with music and bottle service.
Live DJ music at new restaurant in Ottawa's Byward Market.@_curtisperry | Instagram
In addition to the plantain donuts and creole lamb chop, menu items will include mushroom sliders, blackened chicken & djondjon rice stir fry and gnocchi. You can sip on a variety of drinks including the Pretty in Pink cocktail made with prosecco and elderflower liqueur.
Serving plantain donuts at new Haitian restaurant in Ottawa, Ontario. @_curtisperry | Instagram
Anyone can add a lock of love to the fence inside of the restaurant. They have locks for sale and markers available so you can write your name, and try to find it the next time you come back to dine. If you buy a bottle of wine, a lock comes with it, or you can bring your own to add.
Interior view of J'TM Resto Bar restaurant in Ottawa with love lock wall. @rolandbast | Instagram
The new spots chef, chef Octave was born in Canada but grew up in Haiti where he found his love of cooking. His creative dishes are not only tasty but full of colour, and compliment the trendy and upscale, yet comfortable setting. Mark your calendar for May 10 to enjoy this new food experience in Ottawa.
J'TM Resto Bar
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Haitian Fusion
When: Opens May 10, 2022
Address: 101 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With plenty of space to dine on fun Haitian dishes, you can admire the trendy indoor-outdoor ambiance, take your photo next to the flower wall and add a lock to the love lock fence.