9 Black-Owned Restaurants In Ottawa That Will Spice Up Your Dinner Date
Get a taste of the islands. 🥭🍗
Celebrating through food is a wonderful way to connect with a different culture and experience something new. February is Black History Month, a time to honour and emphasize Black voices and celebrate Black creators and their accomplishments.
Supporting Black-owned businesses including restaurants is a wonderful way to not only recognize and celebrate them, but to try new things and make your taste buds happy. Spice up your life with these Black-owned restaurants in Ottawa.
Run2Patty
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 1224 Shillington Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's all about authenticity and family recipes, as they create delicious Caribbean food, including Jamaican patties. They now create more island favourites like jerk chicken, chicken and waffles and plantain. You can pick up dinner or have them cater your next event.
Baccanalle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 595 Montreal Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This award-winning Caribbean food offers takeout and delivery for ready-made meals, pre-made meals to heat at home and artisan food products. They have lots of vegan options so plant lovers can add some sizzle to their dinner. A few food options you'll find are quesadillas, jerk chicken wraps, soups and curry bowls.
Leluxe Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 5370 Canotek Rd. Unit #1, Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: They're cooking up spiced seafood packed with flavour. They accept online orders for delivery in the Ottawa area, offering tray dinners that serve two to 12 people full of crab, shrimp, lobster, potatoes and corn. All meals come with a side of rice or mac n' cheese. Currently, they offer delivery only but are hoping to expand their menu and offer pick up again soon.
Lil' Negril
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 261 Centrepointe Dr., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in to discover your new favourite authentic Caribbean meal. Known for their jerk chicken and mango salsa, you'll find a number of other dishes including tropical fried chicken, BBQ ribs, oxtail and stirfry.
The Fresh Mango
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Plant-based
Address: 2559 Innes Rd. Unit 2, Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are passionate about promoting wellness and offering freshly made food. This smoothie and juice bar serves up a variety of healthy, fruity mixes as well as salads and bagels.
Ocho Rios
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 1800 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover authentic Jamaican dishes including oxtail, jerk chicken and beef patties. Get ready for all the flavour. You can even order a Jamaican drink to complement your meal.
Jerk On Wheels
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Caribbean street food
Address: 1533 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This food truck serves up staple items mixed with a kick of Caribbean flavour. You can get a hamburger and poutine or a fried jerk chicken sandwich with jerk bites and a jerk salad! As an outdoor truck, they are a weather-dependent restaurant and don't operate during storms.
Babera's Crepes
Price: $12+
Cuisine: Crêpes
Address: Pick up on Cedarwood Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mixing African and European flavours you can order vanilla, lemon, chocolate or strawberry crepes and add ice cream for extra sweetness. You can go the savoury route with options like ham and cheese crepes. They also provide event catering options with more specific crepe flavours.
Island Grill
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 324 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have a signature jerk rub and cook over an open-flame grill for a true island feel to their restaurant and food. They have tropical salads, reggae wings, jerk chicken poutine and island specials such as oxtail and curry goat.
