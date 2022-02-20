Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

9 Black-Owned Restaurants In Ottawa That Will Spice Up Your Dinner Date

Get a taste of the islands. 🥭🍗

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Black-Owned Restaurants In Ottawa That Will Spice Up Your Dinner Date
@melshangrytable | Instagram,@mimi.munches | Instagram

Celebrating through food is a wonderful way to connect with a different culture and experience something new. February is Black History Month, a time to honour and emphasize Black voices and celebrate Black creators and their accomplishments.

Supporting Black-owned businesses including restaurants is a wonderful way to not only recognize and celebrate them, but to try new things and make your taste buds happy. Spice up your life with these Black-owned restaurants in Ottawa.

Run2Patty

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 1224 Shillington Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's all about authenticity and family recipes, as they create delicious Caribbean food, including Jamaican patties. They now create more island favourites like jerk chicken, chicken and waffles and plantain. You can pick up dinner or have them cater your next event.

Menu

Baccanalle

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 595 Montreal Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This award-winning Caribbean food offers takeout and delivery for ready-made meals, pre-made meals to heat at home and artisan food products. They have lots of vegan options so plant lovers can add some sizzle to their dinner. A few food options you'll find are quesadillas, jerk chicken wraps, soups and curry bowls.

Menu

Leluxe Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 5370 Canotek Rd. Unit #1, Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: They're cooking up spiced seafood packed with flavour. They accept online orders for delivery in the Ottawa area, offering tray dinners that serve two to 12 people full of crab, shrimp, lobster, potatoes and corn. All meals come with a side of rice or mac n' cheese. Currently, they offer delivery only but are hoping to expand their menu and offer pick up again soon.

Menu

Lil' Negril

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 261 Centrepointe Dr., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine in to discover your new favourite authentic Caribbean meal. Known for their jerk chicken and mango salsa, you'll find a number of other dishes including tropical fried chicken, BBQ ribs, oxtail and stirfry.

Menu

The Fresh Mango

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Plant-based

Address: 2559 Innes Rd. Unit 2, Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: They are passionate about promoting wellness and offering freshly made food. This smoothie and juice bar serves up a variety of healthy, fruity mixes as well as salads and bagels.

Menu

Ocho Rios

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Jamaican

Address: 1800 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover authentic Jamaican dishes including oxtail, jerk chicken and beef patties. Get ready for all the flavour. You can even order a Jamaican drink to complement your meal.

Menu

Jerk On Wheels

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean street food

Address: 1533 Merivale Rd., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This food truck serves up staple items mixed with a kick of Caribbean flavour. You can get a hamburger and poutine or a fried jerk chicken sandwich with jerk bites and a jerk salad! As an outdoor truck, they are a weather-dependent restaurant and don't operate during storms.

Menu

Babera's Crepes

Price: $12+

Cuisine: Crêpes

Address: Pick up on Cedarwood Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mixing African and European flavours you can order vanilla, lemon, chocolate or strawberry crepes and add ice cream for extra sweetness. You can go the savoury route with options like ham and cheese crepes. They also provide event catering options with more specific crepe flavours.

Menu

Island Grill

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 324 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have a signature jerk rub and cook over an open-flame grill for a true island feel to their restaurant and food. They have tropical salads, reggae wings, jerk chicken poutine and island specials such as oxtail and curry goat.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

12 Black-Owned Businesses In Canada To Support During Black History Month & All Year Long

There are restaurants, fitness studios, clothing brands and more!

@the.curl.lounge | Instagram, @mondaymayjewelry | Instagram

If you're looking to do a little shopping, find a new place to work out, get your hair done and more, there are so many Black-owned businesses in Canada that you can support online or in-person during Black History Month and every month of the year.

Finding local Canadian businesses can sometimes be difficult if you don't know where to look but tools are available to help you out.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Tacos Across Canada But Only If Your Name Is Karen

The restaurant wants to apologize to all Karens who may have been offended by their "harmless joke."

@streatskitchens | Instagram

A Canadian restaurant chain is giving away free tacos to anyone called Karen after one of its restaurants came under criticism for a billboard campaign.

strEATS Kitchen ran a "harmless joke" outside their Calgary store saying that "everyone's welcome, except you Karen, no taco's for you!" but the promotion backfired.

Keep ReadingShow less

14 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Try In 2022 If You Haven't Already

You can find a lot of these brands at Sephora Canada!

@apprentiorganik | Instagram, @danessa_myricks | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With February being Black History Month, there's no better time to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses.

Keep ReadingShow less

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support In Toronto & The GTA

Beauty, books, fashion and more. ✌️

@wild_moon | Instagram, @bloomingflowerbar | Instagram

February 1 marks the first day of Black History Month in Canada, when everyone across the country is called to celebrate, learn and honour the meaningful achievements of Black Canadians.

From donating to organizations that work to make racial equality a reality to supporting Black-owned restaurants, there are plenty of ways to show your support.

Keep ReadingShow less