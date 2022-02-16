7 Virtual Events You Can Attend To Celebrate Black History In Toronto This Month
There's lots to do!
If you're looking to celebrate the culture, traditions and contributions of Black Canadians this month, there are tons of events that honour and celebrate Toronto's Black history.
From films to music, you can witness the artistry of Black creatives in Toronto and learn about the experiences that have shaped the lives of Black residents in the city.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, many events have been slated to be experienced online. Here are eight events you can go to from the comfort of your home.
Explore Black heritage at the Toronto Public Library
Price: Free
When: Ongoing
Why You Should Go: Engage in panels and discussions around racial justice and systemic racism and hear Black speakers and authors share their views on the importance of community and culture at the Toronto Public Library.
Watch films and performances featuring Black artists at Kuumba
Price: Free to $45
When: February 5 to February 28
Address: Online, except for Sunday Scene which is held at The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, 231 Queens Quay W., Toronto ON
Why You Should Go: Immerse yourself in the work of contemporary artists in this yearly celebration hosted by the Harbourfront Centre. From an animated short film by Afro-Indigenous creators to emotional dance performances, tune into events at Kuumba all throughout the month to celebrate the work of Black artists and culture.
Attend virtual screenings at the Toronto Black Film Festival
Price: $99 for all-access passes, prices vary for individual tickets
When: February 16 to February 21
Why You Should Go: The Toronto Black Film Festival is bringing you a plethora of short movies that showcase work in the Black media and film space. There are even some streamed live performances to check out that highlight a variety of genres, too (and you can watch these musicians for free on Facebook.)
Visit The Scarborough Town Centre art exhibition
Price: Free
Address: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough, ON, or online
Why You Should Go: Check out the Scarborough Town Centre to see The Spoken Soul Collective's exhibition, Scarborough: The Backbone. This art installation showcases the multicultural history of Scarborough and diverse creators from the area. It's part of the city of Toronto's year-long mission to celebrate public art.
Anyone who can't visit the mall in person can take a virtual, interactive tour of the artwork.
Connect with the community through events hosted by the Nia Centre
Price: Free
Why You Should Go: Nia Centre is inviting youth to attend virtual sessions that provide a safe space for candid conversations that range from anywhere between Black arts to the dating scene. The upcoming Artist Mixer event is also available for young emerging artists to connect with professionals in the Black artistic professions.
Listen to a free online concert that celebrates Black musical heritage
Price: Free
When: February 1 to February 28
Why You Should Go: Enjoy the music repertoire of Black artists in honour of Black History Month. This event explores the storytelling and talents of Black musicians throughout generations and will be available for viewers all month long.
Watch short films from the Toronto History Museum's Black History Month Playlist
Price: Free
Why You Should Go: Learn about the traditions and heritage of African-Canadians in this series of short films on YouTube created by Indigenous, Black, and other artists of colour artists for the Toronto History Museum.