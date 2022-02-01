Sections

8 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support In Toronto & The GTA

Beauty, books, fashion and more. ✌️

Commerce Writer
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support In Toronto & The GTA
@wild_moon | Instagram, @bloomingflowerbar | Instagram

February 1 marks the first day of Black History Month in Canada, when everyone across the country is called to celebrate, learn and honour the meaningful achievements of Black Canadians.

From donating to organizations that work to make racial equality a reality to supporting Black-owned restaurants, there are plenty of ways to show your support.

If you're planning on getting some shopping done or buying Valentine's Day gifts, in light of Black History Month, show your support by being selective about where you make your purchases.

While there are hundreds of amazing Black-owned businesses across Toronto, here are eight to help get you started.

Blooming Flower Bar

Located in Toronto's Cabbagetown, this beautiful flower shop is not one you'll want to miss. Whether you're looking for a custom bouquet or want to select a few stems from their DIY flower bar, Blooming Flower Bar has a unique selection of florals to choose from.

Blooming Flower Bar
Buy Now

Paba Cosmetics

Based out of Etobicoke, Paba Cosmetics is a Black-owned makeup line that is 100% cruelty-free and created for people of diverse skin tones. You can find all kinds of products, including concealer, primer, blush, eye shadow — you name it.

Paba Cosmetics
Buy Now

A Different Booklist

This Toronto-based bookshop is located in the heart of the Annex. With a ton of books to browse, you can find all kinds of literature from across the African diaspora, the Caribbean and the rest of the globe, too.

A Different Booklist
Buy Now

The Green Jar Shop

Located in the heart of Toronto's St. Clair West Village, The Green Jar is an eco-friendly refillery that carries a range of sustainable, package-free products. From essential oils to dog treats, you can shop in-store or order online.

The Green Jar
Buy Now

Wild Moon Jewelry

Based out of Scarborough, Wild Moon features handmade jewelry created by designer Asia, who creates eco-conscious, industrial and afrocentric aesthetic designs.

Wild Moon
Buy Now

TreaJah Isle

TreaJah Isle is located in Toronto's Oakwood Village on the corner of Oakwood and Eglinton Avenue. From reggae vinyl records to beauty products, you can find all kinds of treasures at this west end staple.

TreaJah Isle
Buy Now

Nola Designs

Based out of Milton, Nola Designs is run by Nickeisha Lewis. As an in-house commercial interior designer, Lewis is an expert when it comes to refreshing a brand’s store layout and design.

Nola Designs
Buy Now

Curl Bar

Steps away from the St. Lawrence Market, Curl Bar is one of Toronto's favourite curly-hair focussed salons. Their stylists are trained in the care, cutting and colouring of curly hair and specialize in all types and textures of naturally curly hair.

Curl Bar
Buy Now
