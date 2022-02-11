9 Black-Owned Businesses In Ottawa You Can Support This Month & Every Month
Clothing, swimwear, artwork and more.
Every February, Canadians celebrate Black History Month to honour and recognize Black Canadians, their achievements and contributions. In addition to learning about our history and amplifying Black voices, we can also celebrate our communities by supporting local businesses — this month and every month.
While there are many Black-owned businesses across Ottawa and the province of Ontario, here are nine must-see shops to add to your list.
Village Envy Boutique
Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St. Unit 5, Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can shop chic clothing and unique bohemium styles in person and online at this local boutique. They have a curated collection of women's clothing, jewelry and accessories.
Izere Coffee
Address: Find at local shops; Whiprsnapr Brewing Co., Seed to Sausage General Store and others.
Why You Need To Go: A community-minded coffee roaster, this mother-daughter team brings a taste of their native country Burundi to Canada. They offer roasts from light to dark and have done some fun collaborations to make coffee beer in the city.
Stomping Ground
Address: 728 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's a boutique you can shop at when you're browsing for the men in your life. You'll find tons of quality products from clothing, accessories and footwear, to bags, home decor and body products.
Shakara Apparel
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: Their mission is to bring African styles across the globe. You can browse both men's and women's clothing, including jackets, head wraps, shirts, jumpsuits and pants.
Kai Swimwear
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: You can get sustainable, eco-friendly swimwear in fun mix n' match colours and styles. They are currently closed and reopening in May 2022.
Stacey Martin Lifestyle
Address: 145 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find luxury loungewear, made sustainably in Canada. Everything is thoughtfully designed so you do not need to sacrifice style for function and flexibility.
Anaya Arts
Address: 400 Cooper St., #901, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are creating an inclusive space and empowering the underrepresented through art. The work represents a variety of cultures and people, and you can shop graphic tees, phone accessories and wall prints for your home.
Nurture With Botanics
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: You can incorporate nature into your skincare routine. They use local, natural ingredients to create face oils, herbal powders, specialty teas, candles and more.
Saint Lyon Apparel
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: They create sustainable athleisure clothing that is comfortable, stylish and affordable. You can browse sweatpants, leggings, sports bras and more in a variety of colours and styles. With any purchase, Saint Lyon Apparel donates to a charity of your choice.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.