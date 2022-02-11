Sections

9 Black-Owned Businesses In Ottawa You Can Support This Month & Every Month

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Black-Owned Businesses In Ottawa You Can Support This Month & Every Month
Every February, Canadians celebrate Black History Month to honour and recognize Black Canadians, their achievements and contributions. In addition to learning about our history and amplifying Black voices, we can also celebrate our communities by supporting local businesses — this month and every month.

While there are many Black-owned businesses across Ottawa and the province of Ontario, here are nine must-see shops to add to your list.

Village Envy Boutique

Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St. Unit 5, Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can shop chic clothing and unique bohemium styles in person and online at this local boutique. They have a curated collection of women's clothing, jewelry and accessories.

Website

Izere Coffee

Address: Find at local shops; Whiprsnapr Brewing Co., Seed to Sausage General Store and others.

Why You Need To Go: A community-minded coffee roaster, this mother-daughter team brings a taste of their native country Burundi to Canada. They offer roasts from light to dark and have done some fun collaborations to make coffee beer in the city.

Website

Stomping Ground

Courtesy of Stomping Ground

Courtesy of Stomping Ground

Address: 728 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's a boutique you can shop at when you're browsing for the men in your life. You'll find tons of quality products from clothing, accessories and footwear, to bags, home decor and body products.

Website

Shakara Apparel

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: Their mission is to bring African styles across the globe. You can browse both men's and women's clothing, including jackets, head wraps, shirts, jumpsuits and pants.

Website

Kai Swimwear

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: You can get sustainable, eco-friendly swimwear in fun mix n' match colours and styles. They are currently closed and reopening in May 2022.

Website

Stacey Martin Lifestyle

Address: 145 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll find luxury loungewear, made sustainably in Canada. Everything is thoughtfully designed so you do not need to sacrifice style for function and flexibility.

Website

Anaya Arts

Address: 400 Cooper St., #901, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They are creating an inclusive space and empowering the underrepresented through art. The work represents a variety of cultures and people, and you can shop graphic tees, phone accessories and wall prints for your home.

Website

Nurture With Botanics

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: You can incorporate nature into your skincare routine. They use local, natural ingredients to create face oils, herbal powders, specialty teas, candles and more.

Website

Saint Lyon Apparel

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: They create sustainable athleisure clothing that is comfortable, stylish and affordable. You can browse sweatpants, leggings, sports bras and more in a variety of colours and styles. With any purchase, Saint Lyon Apparel donates to a charity of your choice.

Website

