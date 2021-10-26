A New National Directory Of Black-Owned Businesses In Canada Has Officially Launched
It's completely free to use so you can discover Black-owned businesses across Canada!
There is a new national online directory of Black-owned businesses in Canada so you can support and shop locally.
The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce has officially launched Black Business Direct in partnership with Uber Canada and the directory is meant to help Black-owned businesses across Canada be discovered by even more people.
Black Business Direct is completely free to use and accessible to anyone in Canada so that you can search, find and support local Black-owned businesses all over the country. It's also free to join for Black entrepreneurs!
The directory has over 200 businesses listed already with more being added every day. You can find retailers based on categories such as beauty, event and entertainment, fashion and retail, food and hospitality, home improvement, real estate and more.
Some of the listings on the directory currently are Soft and Butter, Batiqua, Antoinette's Restaurant, Faded Living, Ceecees Interiors and Calabash Bistro to name a few.
The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce first announced plans for this directory back in 2020.