Canada Has A National Directory Of Black-Owned Businesses & You Can Find Over 1,000 Businesses
There are businesses in beauty, food, health and fitness, entertainment, fashion and more!
Canada has its own online directory of Black-owned businesses from all over the country, and it features more than 1,000 businesses!
Black Business Direct was launched back in 2021 by the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Uber Canada to showcase businesses and entrepreneurs in Canada.
This national directory is completely free to use and it's accessible to anyone in Canada, which means you can search for, find and then support Black-owned businesses that are in your area and across the country.
There are businesses, services and companies in the directory from every province and two territories.
Over 1,000 businesses are featured on the directory across sectors, including beauty, health and fitness, entertainment and events, fashion and retail, home improvement, food and hospitality, real estate, marketing, technology and more.
Some of the beauty businesses are Toronto-based Soft and Butter, which offers skincare products, The Curl Lounge, which is a hair salon in Toronto and Victoria-based Taurean Sun Co, an organic skincare company.
If you're interested in supporting Black-owned food businesses, you can find The Amazing Tea Company (Brampton, Ontario), Ago's Boat Fish and Chips (Waterloo, Ontario), Elbo Jamaican Patties (Vancouver, B.C.), Island Flava Caribbean Restaurant (Ottawa, Ontario), Lulu's Apron (Victoria, B.C.) and more with the directory.
Also, there are event businesses like Adams Photography located in Halifax, Rich 'N Balloonz located in Ajax and Targetxx Production located in Calgary.
Some of the fashion businesses are Crafted Crown, Luscious Goddess Lingerie and Devi Arts Collective Jewelry.
You can find home improvement and real estate services like All Way Roofers Inc., Magenta Landscape & Property Care and Chez, a real estate and interior design firm.
Not only is Black Business Direct free to use but it is also free to join for Black entrepreneurs!
Anyone interested in having their business featured in the directory can register online directly through the Black Business Direct site.