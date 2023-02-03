TikTok Shouted Out Black Canadians Who 'Inspire Change' With Posts About Fashion, Beauty & More
One of the creators is also the only Canadian on the Visionary Voices List honouring Black creatives on TikTok!
TikTok has given a shout-out to Black Canadian creators who "continue to inspire change" and they post videos about fashion, makeup, disability advocacy, Black history in Canada and more.
These seven Canadian TikTokers have the spotlight shone on them for sparking "inspiration and creativity" with their content as TikTok celebrates the contributions of Black creators during Black History Month and all year long.
Emmanuel Uddenberg, @emmanuel.uddenberg, is a creator who posts about his passion for fashion with minimalism, modern aesthetics and a relaxed demeanour which TikTok said makes his page a "calming space" to find everyday style inspiration.
Also, Uddenberg is the only Canadian on the first-ever TikTok Visionary Voices List that honours Black creatives, small business owners and changemakers on TikTok who are making an impact!
@emmanuel.uddenberg
Part 1 @uniqlocanada | Lmk what store to do next 👀 #fitcheck #shoppingchallenge #grwm #fallfashion
Hindz, @hindzsight, was also shouted out by the app for his positive energy, promotion of soulful living, artistry and storytelling.
Taylor Lindsay-Noel, @accessbytay, got props for using her platform to educate people about topics like business, accessibility, entrepreneurship, inclusion and more.
She is also the founder and CEO of Cup of Té Luxury Loose Leaf Teas!
@accessbytay
Realistic Day In The Life Of A Paralyzed CEO Vlog 2 ♥️ #workvlog #AccessByTay #spinalcordinjury
Shannae Ingleton-Smith, @torontoshay, is a creator, strategist and entrepreneur who creates content about beauty, fashion and lifestyle.
TikTok named Fayola Benjamin, @thefayolajameeshow, as another creator who is inspiring change with her videos about Canada's hidden Black history, including Toronto's first taxi service which was a Black-owned business!
Destinee Wray, @destineewrayy, is a hair beauty influencer on TikTok who creates content to inspire young girls to see the beauty in their hair.
@destineewrayy
FOR THE FRIZZY HAIRED GURLS!! Let me teach you how to eliminate frizz and define your curls with @functionofbeauty’s New Custom Styling Collection available now at @target #MyStyleMyRules #FunctionxTarget THESE RESULTS 😍😍
Also, TikTok promoted Afia Amoako, @eatwithafia, who highlights West African cooking and ingredients while viewers about unique ingredients, cuisines and African cultures.
Looking to the past, Canada Post put out a new stamp commemorating Chloe Cooley to celebrate Black History Month in 2023 as she had "a profound impact on the history of enslavement in Canada."
Cooley's acts of resistance in 1793 led to the freedom of enslaved people in what was Upper Canada.