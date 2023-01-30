Canada Post Has Unveiled A New Stamp For Black History Month Honouring Chloe Cooley (VIDEO)
Her resistance laid the foundation for the eventual abolition of slavery.
Canada Post has debuted a new stamp for Black History Month and it tells the real-life story of Chloe Cooley who had "a profound impact on the history of enslavement in Canada."
The Canada Post stamp is meant to honour Cooley and her acts of resistance on March 14, 1793, that eventually led to the freedom of enslaved people in what was then Upper Canada.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to Canada Post, Cooley was enslaved by Sergeant Adam Vrooman and often challenged him by leaving his property in Queenston without permission and not doing what was asked of her.
With the abolitionist movement growing, Vrooman decided to "sell" Cooley over fears that slavery might soon be banned in the country.
"On that chilly March evening, Vrooman abducted Cooley," said Canada Post. "He violently bound her and, with the assistance of two other men, dragged her to the shores of the Niagara River. But Cooley was defiant."
She apparently fought so hard that she was heard by people nearby, which was then recounted to the Lieutenant-Governor at the time, who used that testimony to create new legislation.
"On July 9, 1793, what became known as the Act to Limit Slavery in Upper Canada was passed," explained Canada Post.
Unfortunately for Cooley, she never got to benefit from the law as she was "sold" in New York State by her abductors.
According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, the act didn't actually free anyone enslaved in Upper Canada, but it did lay "the foundation for gradual abolition, ending slavery after twenty-five years."
The stamps are available at Canada Post stores and online.
