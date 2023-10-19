Canada's Dystopian New Donald Sutherland Stamp Is Straight Out Of 'The Hunger Games' (PHOTO)
President Snow does NOT volunteer as tribute.
Donald Sutherland has a new accolade to add to his storied career: being on a Canada Post stamp.
On October 19, the government agency announced that the actor was being honoured for his career and international success while remaining a proud Canadian who's starred in many Canadian productions.
"Canada Post issued a new stamp today commemorating the career of one of Canada's most respected and versatile actors, Donald Sutherland," says the agency of the New Brunswick-born actor.
"With a career spanning over seven decades, Donald Sutherland is one of the most prolific and versatile actors of his generation," they noted on Instagram.
One of the iconic roles he's taken on over the year includes his role as Cornelius Snow in the movie adaptation of The Hunger Games.
The premise of the dystopian flick is that young "tributes" are chosen from various districts in the area where they literally fight to death.
Sutherland plays the person who oversees all the districts and presides over the games, so he's a bit of a dark character in general and that seems to be reflected in the Canada Post stamp as Sutherland stares off to the side in a rather troubled fashion.
As well, The Hunger Games is featured prominently on the stamp so perhaps they took some inspiration from Sutherland's evil character.
As well as being honoured by Canada Post, Sutherland has also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was named a Companion of the Order of Canada and a Commandeur of France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.
Congrats on the honour, Donald!
