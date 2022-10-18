Canada Post Has Issued A New Stamp For Diwali & It Has A 'Glowing' Feature (PHOTO)
It's the fourth stamp they've made for the festival!
Diwali is quickly approaching and Canada Post recently unveiled a new stamp in honour of the festival, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities around the world.
"Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil," said Canada Post of the event, which starts this year on October 24.
"Featuring an illustration by Arthur Grivel, of Montréal design firm Paprika, the stamp design highlights two traditions that are central to the celebration of Diwali: fireworks displays and the lighting of diyas," they said of the festive piece.
Canada Post also included a fun element that celebrates the importance of light in the festival.
"Fluorescent ink applied to parts of the stamp intensifies its colour and gives it a glowing appearance when exposed to black light," they explained.
How cool!
Canada Post's Diwali stamp.Canada Post
Diwali is celebrated in many ways, by friends and family gathering "to exchange gifts and give food and goods to those in need" as well as creating "colourful geometric Rangoli patterns" that are displayed in "entrance ways, living rooms and courtyards using rice, paint, coloured sand or powder, or flower petals."
In 2017, 2020 and 2021, Canada Post also issued Diwali stamps, and throughout the years, they have highlighted other key holidays and events that hold significance for people in the country.
"The stamp is just one of several annual issues that celebrate Canada’s cultural diversity by recognizing events of importance to Canadians. Others include Christmas, Hanukkah and Eid."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.