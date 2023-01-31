Outrage Forces Ottawa Theatre To Cancel Plans For 'All-Black' Show & Now All Are Welcome
"No one will be turned away at the door."
When the National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa announced a "Black-Out" night as part of their series celebrating Black History Month, the online backlash was ugly.
The theatre described the "Black Out" night in a release as a "dedicated space for Black theatregoers to witness a show that reflects the vivid kaleidoscope that is the Black experience," with an open invitation to all "Black-identifying audiences."
But the NAC has now clarified on their social media that everyone will be welcome to all shows at the theatre, including on "Black Out" night, and that "no one will be turned away."
The night, originally reserved for a Black audience on February 17, is showcasing Is God Is, an award-winning American play written by and starring Black Women, which has a total of nine showings in February at the NAC.
The event faced swift outrage on Twitter, with many users accusing the NAC of racism and gatekeeping.
“So, given that the National Arts Centre now does single-race-only shows, are they planning on doing a whites only show?” one user asked. While another wrote about how he hoped the event will be boycotted.
The issue also got the attention of Canadian columnist Jonathan Kay, who was the first to report, based on a statement he received from the NAC, that attendees would not be "race-checked" to enter the "Black Out" night.
“No one will be turned away at the door; there will be no checkpoints for Black Out Night ticket holders, and no questions will be asked about anyone’s identity, race or gender,” NAC said in their statement to Kay.
NAC's updated announcement was met with more positive reactions on Twitter.
"Good news, if true!" one user wrote. "You made the right decision," another wrote.
The concept of Black Out nights originated on Broadway, where an audience of Slave Play in 2019 was reserved for Black-identifying spectators, an idea coined by Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris.
The purpose, according to Black Out Nite's website, was to create an artistic environment for Black audiences that was "free from the white gaze."