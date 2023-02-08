Toronto Has A Black & Indigenous Farmers Market & There's A One-Off Event This Week
It's a first-of-its-kind farmers market in the country!
Canada has a number of exciting events with diversity and inclusion at the forefront, and a new farmers market in Toronto is just another cool example of this.
Deeply Rooted, which launched in Toronto last year, is a first-of-its-kind Black and Indigenous farmers market, and it's having an event in the city this weekend.
Founder Camille Mayers told Narcity that the market was launched because there's a "need for an inclusive space for Black and Indigenous members."
"I think it's an important cause because representation matters and we are underrepresented in farmers markets. I think that's a huge part of it."
Deeply Rooted launched in Canada last summer, with weekly pop-ups between May and September.
Sauces and oils by DVOURR.Deeply Rooted Farmers Market
According to its website, the market aims to create a farmers market that highlights its Black and Indigenous vendors, while also generating and circulating money within the communities to combat injustices within the food industry.
And, yes, while farmers markets are largely a summer affair, this particular event is actually coming back in February for one day only.
Stackt Market will be hosting the Deeply Rooted Farmers Market as a popup in Toronto on Saturday, February 11.
This one-off event won't be selling a lot of produce (we are in the midst of winter after all). However, Toronto residents will be able to pick up some cool items while supporting local businesses, all of which are Indigenous or Black-owned.
That means residents can purchase products such as African spices and chocolates from The Abibiman Project, sauces from DVOURR (Camille's own brand), soaps and body care from SaSa Naturals, as well as earrings from Little Shiny Wolf, to name a few.
Beaded earrings by Little Shiny Wolf.Deeply Rooted Farmers Market
And this won't be like any other farmers market out there, either.
As Camille put it, "You can go to another farmers market, but you probably won't find culturally relevant food."
She added, "Even down to the music, it was just important to create an atmosphere and a vibe that sounds familiar to us."
After February's event, Deeply Rooted will go back to running their regular markets during the summer, with pop-ups starting in mid-May in Toronto.
And, who knows? Deeply Rooted may also be looking to expand in the future.
"We would love to expand because ideally we would be available all year round," Camille said.
"So expanding would look like having a larger space so that we can scale up and have our vendors sell their products all year."
Deeply Rooted Farmers Market
Price: Free (unless you buy something, of course!)
When: February 11, 2023, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market will be hosting Deeply Rooted Farmers Market for a one-off pop-up event in February and it will give customers the chance to pick up some unique products from Black and Indigenous vendors.