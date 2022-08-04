7 Canadian Farmers Markets That You Have To Check Out Before They Close For The Season
Local produce and fresh eats? Yes, please.
Summer in Canada is glorious for plenty of reasons, but one that particularly stands out has to be all the outdoor farmers markets that pop up across the country.
There's nothing quite like taking a sunny stroll with your pals, trying some fresh, locally sourced eats and heading home with seasonal fruits and veggies.
Connecting with your community and supporting small businesses is always a good idea, so pack your tote bags and make the most of the harvest before the weather drops and they close up shop!
Just don't forget to pack a water bottle. Between unexpected heat warnings and all that sunshine, it’s important to stay hydrated on your farmers-market tour. Popular fave smartwater is always a great option, especially when it comes to distilled, alkalized and electrolyte-infused H2O.
If you're wondering which farmers markets to check out this summer, here are some excellent ones across the country that should not be missed.
Kitsilano Farmers Market
Address: 2690 Larch St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can catch this popular farmers market every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
Each week until October 30, you'll get to explore numerous farm stalls, a bounty of local produce, plus food and coffee trucks. Bonus: you’re guaranteed to encounter some neighbourhood doggos.
Leslieville Farmers Market
Address: 150 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Discover the local flavours of Ontario at Toronto's Leslieville farmers market. Open on Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., you've got until the end of October to enjoy this lively outdoor market.
Get ready to explore all kinds of vendors, including local farmers, prepared food stalls, wineries, breweries, cideries and more. Pack a bottle of water with you if you plan on spending the day at the market hanging out in the summer sun.
Marché Saint-Sauveur
Address: 396 Saint-Vallier O. Rd., Québec, QC
Why You Need To Go: Until September 24, you can browse all kinds of stalls with local goods made in Quebéc. Chat up your neighbours, make a few friends and feel good about supporting small businesses.
While you'll find plenty of artisanal wines, spirits and juices, don't forget to pack a bottle of smartwater with you so you can stay hydrated while you shop.
Salt Spring Island Market
Address: 100 Fulford-Ganges Rd., Salt Spring Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can check out all kinds of stalls stocked with seasonal goodies.
Along with fresh fruits and veggies, you'll find plenty of vendors selling freshly made dishes and artisans selling pottery, jewelry and arts and crafts. Don't forget to pack your smartwater and stay hydrated while you scope out the fresh goods!
Hubbards Farmers Market
Address: #57 Hwy., Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hubbards, NS
Why You Need To Go: Every Saturday until the end of October, you can head over to the Hubbards Barn & Community Park for its 26th summer farmers market.
With 40 local vendors from around the area, you'll find all kinds of locally sourced treats — like freshly made bread, organic fair-trade coffee, produce, premium spirits, meats, desserts and more.
If you're looking for keepsakes or one-of-a-kind gifts, you'll also find things like handmade soap, baskets, candles, quilts, bags and jewelry too.
ByWard Market
Address: 55 ByWard Market Sq., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While most outdoor farmers markets are only open once a week, the Byward outdoor market is open every day — so you won't have any excuses to miss it this summer.
Whether you’re popping by for fresh ingredients or on the hunt for a unique piece of art, there is always something new to discover.
Marché Atwater
Address: 138 Atwater Ave., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Atwater Market is famous for its butcher shops, fine cheeses, fresh flowers and local produce.
While it's open all year round, the walls of the market come down as the temperatures rise and the outdoor season begins.
It's right by the Lachine Canal, so you could make a day of it and go for a bike ride along the path. Pack a bottle of water and some snacks from the market and you’ll be good to go.
One of the best parts of these warm months is the opportunity to get out there, try new things and meet new folks.
Before heading out on your next trip to the farmers market, pack up a couple of premium water bottles like smartwater — because there's nothing worse than feeling run down in the middle of a beautiful summer day.
Take advantage of this special time to explore your local community hubs and enjoy the sunshine.
To learn more about smartwater, head over to their website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.