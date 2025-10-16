This quirky, inspiring Toronto pop-up celebrates small business & creativity
Time for all things weird, wonderful and entrepreneurial at STACKT Market.
Toronto's STACKT Market is a busy hub for small businesses, and it's where you'll find a new exhibit from TD Insurance celebrating the unique small businesses across Canada.
From October 4 to 19, it'll be home to a playful pop-up that shines a spotlight on some of the vital tools that small businesses rely on to keep going.
It's all happening during Small Business Month, which is also Art Month at STACKT. Not just eye-catching, this exhibit is all about connecting and celebrating the people behind the hustle.
Visitors can explore the authentic stories behind these objects and learn how TD Insurance supports entrepreneurs with tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.
A pho bowl set from Pho Anhh Vu on display. Courtesy of TD Insurance
Think a bowl of pho, representing a local favourite Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Anh Vu, or a beautiful vintage coffee machine, showcasing Toronto's own Ratélier. They're not just intriguing conversation starters — they're real artifacts that Canadian small businesses use daily, each with their own story.
Their point? There's nothing "small" about small businesses. Every detail and personal touch represents someone's livelihood and ambition. By showcasing these items in a museum-like display, TD Insurance is emphasizing just how unique every business is, and why personalized coverage matters. No matter the size, every business faces risks and deserves protection from the unexpected.
The STACKT pop-up runs from October 4 to 19. Courtesy of TD Insurance
With TD Insurance, small businesses are a big deal. So, whether you're just starting out, expanding, or looking for new coverage, licensed TD Insurance Advisors are there to support your unique needs.
If you're strolling through STACKT Market this month, make sure to stop by unit 2-106. Snap a few pics, marvel at the captivating displays and walk away with a fresh appreciation for the businesses that keep your community thriving.
The pop-up runs October 4 to 19 at unit 2-106, STACKT Market, 28 Bathurst St., Toronto.
To learn more and explore flexible coverage options with TD Insurance, click here.
This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or accounting advice.