12 Black-Owned Businesses In Canada To Support During Black History Month & All Year Long
There are restaurants, fitness studios, clothing brands and more!
If you're looking to do a little shopping, find a new place to work out, get your hair done and more, there are so many Black-owned businesses in Canada that you can support online or in-person during Black History Month and every month of the year.
Finding local Canadian businesses can sometimes be difficult if you don't know where to look but tools are available to help you out.
For Black-owned businesses in the country, there are national directories like Black Business Direct, which launched in late 2021, and Afrobiz.ca.
Both are free for entrepreneurs to join and list their businesses on, and free for anyone in Canada to use.
With those, you can search and find local Black-owned businesses to support in almost every province and territory in almost every industry.
There are so many businesses to discover depending on what you're looking for whether it be fitness studios, jewellers, restaurants, clothing brands and more.
Here are 12 Black-owned businesses located all over Canada from those directories that you can support not only during Black History Month but during every month of the year!
Cup of Té
Cup of Té is an online retailer based in Ontario that sells loose leaf organic teas and teaware.
It all started back in 2008 when the retailer's founder Taylor Lindsay-Noel had an accident while in gymnastics training that left her paralyzed and in a wheelchair. She then launched Cup of Té in 2018.
Hill's Jamaican Jerk Sauce
The founder of Hill's Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Paul Hill, was born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica before moving to Halifax.
He started off with just a single product in a single store before expanding to a lineup of sauces sold in multiple stores across Atlantic Canada.
Ahinke's Kitchen
Ahinke's Kitchen is a Nigerian restaurant located in Calgary.
For the last three years, the restaurant has been providing freshly prepared afro-ethnic meals while using ingredients sourced locally from farmers in Calgary!
The Curl Lounge
Located in Toronto and serving the GTA, The Curl Lounge is a professional beauty salon that offers haircuts, colouring, styling, hair treatments and tips for curly hairstyles.
Taurean Sun Co.
Taurean Sun Co. is an online skincare product retailer based in Victoria, B.C.
Everything is locally made in Victoria by Linda, the founder, and then hand-packaged and shipped in 100% compostable or recyclable packaging!
Island Flava Caribbean Restaurant
Island Flava Caribbean Restaurant is an eatery located in Ottawa that serves up authentic Caribbean food.
The menu features fresh tropical juices, fresh roti shells and Ottawa's first jerk poutine.
Lowkey Loungewear
Lowkey is a female black-owned loungewear brand that aims to help all kinds of women feel beautiful, comfortable and empowered by their unique bodies in anything they're wearing.
This clothing brand is based in Toronto.
Monday May Jewelry
Monday May Jewelry is a Black-owned and Indigenous-owned business that was born out of the dream to return to culture and connection through fashion.
The brand is founded on Indigenous teachings and protocols, and sells hand crafted beaded jewelry.
Roofs by Llyod
Roofs by Lloyd is a business that offers residential and commercial roofing services in Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia.
They do everything from new construction projects to old roof replacements to emergency repairs.
Art Today by Alyssa Rae
Art Today by Alyssa Rae is a business set up by visual artist Alyssa Rae who is based in Montreal.
She sells her original artwork and prints online but also welcomes custom orders.
Q&A Dog Training
With Q&A Dog Training, you can get personalized coaching through force-free and positive reinforcement dog training.
The business is located in Vancouver.
Chirah Fitness
Located in Winnipeg, Chirah Fitness was opened by Andrew Okenwa and his wife Sarah to provide people with a personalized personal training experience along with other health services like massage therapy.