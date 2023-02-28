8 Black Canadian Fashion Influencers You Should Be Following Who Are Absolutely Killing It
Guaranteed to improve your feed. ✨
If you're looking for style inspiration, Canada is home to its share of fashionable creators who serve chic outfits and wardrobe tips on the daily that you might not know about.
To celebrate Black History Month, we've highlighted some of the best-dressed Black Canadian creators who you'll definitely want to be following.
If you love eclectic 'fits, gorgeously curated Instagram feeds, fashion advice and styling hacks, look no further.
Here are eight Black Canadian fashion and beauty influencers who are killing it online that you'll want to have on your radar.
Shannae Ingleton Smith
About: Shannae Ingleton Smith, aka @torontoshay on Instagram, is a self-described "shopping habit-having wife, mama and media professional."
Smith is also the founder of Kensington Grey, an influencer management agency rooted in diversity.
In addition to photos of her enviable wardrobe, her Instagram page features content on the topics of fashion, motherhood, and life in Toronto, the city she loves "more than anywhere else."
You can also find fashion tips, beauty advice and mom hacks on her blog, Toronto Shay.
Musemo Handahu
About: Just one look at Musemo Handahu's Instagram page, @misslionhunter, demonstrates her incredible sense of style.
Based in Halifax, Handahu has been named Canada's Best Dressed by The Globe and Mail and serves as a style expert for CTV and Global TV Halifax.
Handahu uses her love of fashion to inspire her community, "especially by championing for the increased visibility of plus size women and African Nova Scotians in the arts," according to her website.
Her bold prints and styling are sure to inspire your wardrobe. On her blog, miss lion hunter, you'll find fashion tips, style inspiration and life advice.
Assa Cisse
About: Assa Cisse is a lifestyle creator based in Toronto. Her blog, My Curves and Curls, aims to "inspire and educate women around the world about loving their bodies, develop their personal styles and increase their confidence."
On her Instagram page @theassacisse, the mom of three shares posts about fashion, motherhood, home, food and travel, and frequently posts super chic outfits that are also affordable.
"My style has changed a lot within the last few years," she tells Narcity. "As of late, my sense of style has been inspired a lot by street style and menswear. I am loving the mixture of feminine and masculine pieces."
Monique Taylor-Yee Shui
About: Monique Taylor-Yee Shui is a lifestyle influencer, mom of two and marketing executive based in Toronto.
She's also a regular on Cityline, where she shares DIYs for everything from fashion and gifts to home decor.
On Instagram, where she's known as @bymeaux, she shares content on fashion, family and lifestyle, including daily outfits and styling inspiration.
She's also the voice behind a blog of the same name, where she showcases different sides of motherhood.
Osob Mohamud
About: Osob Mohamud is a beauty influencer who shares content about life as a mother, being Muslim, travel, style, and more on her YouTube page.
"I'm inspired by my daughter," she tells Narcity. "I'm a single mom so my job as a role model to her is so important to me."
The Toronto-based creative also posts outfits on Instagram (@osob.mohamud) and says that her sense of style is inspired by her faith.
"I try to express myself through fashion while remaining true to it," she says.
On her page, you'll also find exceptionally-styled photoshoots and travel content — basically, if you love a visually aesthetic feed, you'll definitely want to give her a follow.
Antonia Fifi
About: Antonia Fifi, aka Toni, is a Toronto-based fashion expert and businesswoman.
Born in Trinidad and Tobago to a Venezuelan mother and Trinidadian father of Portuguese and Belgian descent, Fifi says this "fusion of cultures" directly affected her sense of style, "making it as eclectic as her own ethnicity."
She serves as an on-air fashion expert for CTV's The Marilyn DennisShow and also runs a blog, which she describes as a "mini magazine," where she shares posts about style, interior design and her life.
On her Instagram page, @tonififi, Fifi shares tons of chic looks and tips for upping your style game.
Dominique Baker
About: Dominique Baker is an award-winning fashion and beauty influencer based in Ottawa.
She’s been featured in The Guardian, Flare, Cityline and The Kit. On her blog, Style Domination, she shares content around beauty, fashion, food, and travel, and also runs a lifestyle-centered YouTube channel.
On her Instagram, @dominique.baker, you'll find even more beauty and fashion content, including outfit inspiration, Amazon finds, and skincare tips.
Sasha Exeter
About: Toronto native Sasha Exeter (@sashaexter) is an athlete, influencer and mom, and runs an eponymous blog where she shares lifestyle content like food and healthy living tips, and advice and stories around motherhood.
Her Instagram page is also filled with unbelievably chic looks, and Exeter also serves as the national face of Joe Fresh Active.
So while she may not describe herself as a fashion influencer per se, you could definitely get some serious style inspiration from following this Canadian.
For more ways to show your support for Black History Month, you can check out these books written by Black Canadian authors or shop these Black-owned beauty brands at Sephora Canada now and all year long.