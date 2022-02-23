Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in toronto

5 Best Black-Owned Restaurants In Toronto For Mouthwatering Eats, According To Top Chefs

Consider your next dinner date sorted!

Toronto Staff Writer
5 Best Black-Owned Restaurants In Toronto For Mouthwatering Eats, According To Top Chefs
@maikuwong | Instagram, @nomsoftoronto | Instagram

If you're looking to celebrate Black History Month through food, there are so many Black-owned restaurants in the 6ix that you can check out.

Narcity spoke with three top chefs and restaurateurs who shared what the best Black-owned restaurants are in Toronto that you can support this month and all year long.

From family-run spots that serve the tastiest doubles outside of Trinidad to flavourful vegetarian eats, here are the top five Black-owned restaurants in the city that you absolutely have to check out.

One Love Vegetarian

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Caribbean, Vegetarian

Address: 854 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nuit Regular, who's behind Kiin, Sabai Sabai, PAI and Sukhothai, named One Love Vegetarian as the best Black-owned restaurant in Toronto because the food is both delicious and flavourful.

"Chef Ikeila Wright is so passionate about sharing her Caribbean cuisine with others. It's something that I can relate to, as a chef who has a great passion for sharing my own Thai cooking with Toronto diners," Regular told Narcity.

"Her space is so happy and friendly—always smiling and welcoming. It's just wonderful to be in that space."

Off the menu, Regular recommends the roti with curried chickpeas and potatoes.

Menu

Leela's Roti and Doubles

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Trinidadian

Address: 2573 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough, ON, and 900 Rathburn Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: "You won't find a Doubles or a Roti better outside of Trinidad," host of Food Network Canada's Man Fire Food and judge on Wall of Chefs, Roger Mooking, told Narcity.

And, you could grab a bite right for the next Raps' game you catch, because Mooking shared that the family-run business is "the official Doubles and Roti provider at Scotiabank Arena."

"The owners are gracious and passionate about putting smiles on faces with their food and hospitality, what more can you ask for?"

There are ten different kinds of roti you can order off their menu, including boneless jerk chicken and channa and potato.

Menu

Albert's Real Jamaican Foods

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Jamaican

Address: 542 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mooking shared with Narcity that he used to live around the corner from Albert's Real Jamaican Foods, and was a regular there.

"This spot is legendary and the owner Albert is always kicking around the place keeping the ball rolling for decades," Mooking said.

"To this day I still see many of the same staff behind the counter and in the kitchen, they've watched me grow up and I know I'm far from the only one who can say that."

Albert's has been serving customers for over 35 years, offering drool-worthy savoury snacks to hearty dinners, too.

"Everything on this menu is as good as it gets outside of Jamaica," Mooking said.

Menu

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Barbecue

Address: 172 South Main St., 429 Danforth Ave., and 2910 C Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: "If you're looking for delicious, authentic Texas BBQ Beach Hill has it – melt in your mouth brisket and ribs," Janet Zuccarini, a resident judge on Top Chef Canada and owner and CEO of Gusto 54 (behind Gusto 101, Gusto 501, Chubby's Jamaican Chicken and Trattoria Nervosa), shared with Narcity.

If you're looking for a feast, opt for the Jurassic Park Cookout that serves up to six people and comes packed with pork ribs, brisket, smoked turkey, sausages, and two sides. Yum!

Menu

Boukan

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Haitian, Creole

Address: 452 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're by the Beaches, why not hit up Boukan?

"You'll get a lesson on Haitian culture and cuisine, especially if you sit at the tiny bar," Zuccarini said and added that you can "feel the love" from the staff and the passionate chef.

If it's your first time there, Zuccarini suggests trying the griyo fritay, which is a pork dish that's served with both regular and sweet plantains as well as marinad.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

9 Black-Owned Restaurants In Ottawa That Will Spice Up Your Dinner Date

Get a taste of the islands. 🥭🍗

@melshangrytable | Instagram,@mimi.munches | Instagram

Celebrating through food is a wonderful way to connect with a different culture and experience something new. February is Black History Month, a time to honour and emphasize Black voices and celebrate Black creators and their accomplishments.

Supporting Black-owned businesses including restaurants is a wonderful way to not only recognize and celebrate them, but to try new things and make your taste buds happy. Spice up your life with these Black-owned restaurants in Ottawa.

Keep ReadingShow less

12 Black-Owned Businesses In Canada To Support During Black History Month & All Year Long

There are restaurants, fitness studios, clothing brands and more!

@the.curl.lounge | Instagram, @mondaymayjewelry | Instagram

If you're looking to do a little shopping, find a new place to work out, get your hair done and more, there are so many Black-owned businesses in Canada that you can support online or in-person during Black History Month and every month of the year.

Finding local Canadian businesses can sometimes be difficult if you don't know where to look but tools are available to help you out.

Keep ReadingShow less
best brunch spots in toronto

This Toronto Bar Serves Giant Brunch Towers & Bottomless Mimosas Under A Canopy Of Leaves

You can brunch in a tropical paradise. 🌺

Steven Branco | Lobby

You can take your Sunday mornings to the next level, quite literally, at this boozy brunch spot in Toronto.

Lobby, a Latin-inspired restaurant on Queen Street West, serves an epic Sunday brunch complete with towers of food.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in ontario

The 8 Best Restaurants In All Of Ontario, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs

Time to dig in!

@natalie_sexton_ | Instagram, @polishedoff_ | Instagram

Ontario is brimming with incredible restaurants and mouthwatering eats, but have you ever wondered what's the best of the best in the whole province?

Narcity spoke to seven renowned chefs and restaurateurs who shared their picks for their favourite restaurants in Ontario and they sure did not disappoint!

Keep ReadingShow less