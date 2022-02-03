Sections

14 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Try In 2022 If You Haven't Already

You can find a lot of these brands at Sephora Canada!

Commerce Writer
14 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Try In 2022 If You Haven't Already
@apprentiorganik | Instagram, @danessa_myricks | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With February being Black History Month, there's no better time to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses.

If you're a beauty lover, there are so many amazing Black-owned makeup, skincare and haircare brands you can find in Canada. You can shop directly on the brand's website while a ton of them can be found at Sephora Canada where you can get free shipping and earn points.

With the points you accumulate, you can put them towards donations to the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA). Sephora Canada is even matching shoppers' donations of up to $25,000 per month.

If you'd like to add some more Black-owned beauty brands to your everyday routine, then here are 14 you can check out.

Apprenti Ôr’ganik

Apprenti ôr’ganik is a holistic skincare brand based in Montreal. The ingredients used are just as clean as the gorgeous packaging and you can get everything from lotions to natural perfumes, all under $100.

Apprenti ôr’ganik
Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath is a British makeup artist who has created some of the iconic runway looks during her 25+ year-long career in the industry. Her products are known for their out-of-this-world packaging and incredible pigments.

Pat McGrath
Buy Now

Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks is another makeup artist who started their own beauty brand and her products are all about that glow. Her Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment ($24) is an Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award winner!

Danessa Myricks
Buy Now

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross

You may have seen American actress Tracee Elliot Ross in hit shows Girlfriends and Black-ish, but in 2018, she added haircare founder to her resume. PATTERN products are made with curly hair in mind and feature everything from styling creams to shower brushes.

PATTERN
Buy Now

LYS Beauty

If you're into clean beauty, then you have to check out LYS Beauty founded by Tisha Thompson. The brand's shade range is so impressive and the products all have skin-loving ingredients in them.

LYS
Buy Now

Juvia's Place

You'll be able to find any colour you can possibly dream of when you purchase one of Juvia's Place's eyeshadow palettes. While the bright eyeshadows are a fan-favourite, the face, cheek and lip products are also worth buying.

Juvia's Place
Buy Now

Fashion Fair

Fashion Fair has been around for over 50 years and was one of the first brands to pioneer high-end makeup for Black women. You have to give their iconic lipsticks and foundation sticks a try if you haven't already.

Fashion Fair
Buy Now

Briogeo

After working for years in finance, the loss of Nancy Twine's mother inspired her to pursue her true passion and Briogeo Hair was born. The brand carries a variety of clean hair products for every hair type and need, for $13 and up.

Briogeo
Buy Now

Adwoa Beauty

Another haircare brand that is making waves right now is adwoa, founded by Julian Addo who had her own salon before pursuing a business degree and entrepreneurship. Her products have natural ingredients that your hair will love from root to end.

adwoa
Buy Now

Mented Cosmetics

Mented was founded by two friends that saw a gap in the market for nude lipsticks for all skin tones, so they created their own brand. Now, they have everything from lip glosses to nail polishes for $7 and up.

Mented
Buy Now

Topicals

Topicals is a skincare brand made to treat flare-ups depending on your skin's state (like irritated or flakey). All products are made using ultra-gentle ingredients, and the brand's philosophy is all about feeling good over looking good.

Topicals
Buy Now

Shani Darden Skin Care

Shani Darden is a celebrity aesthetician who created her own line of products to give you a Hollywood-level glow. Her Retinol Reform serum ($39) is a bestseller for giving users super smooth skin.

Shani Darden Skin Care
Buy Now

FORVR Mood

FORVR Mood is YouTube star Jackie Aina's candle brand and the scent names are seriously on point. They're perfect for lighting while you get glammed up and they look gorgeous as a decor piece, too.

FORVR Mood
Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

One of the biggest Black-owned beauty brands is, of course, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The star is very philanthropic and her Clara Lionel Foundation supports initiatives in climate resilience, racial justice and more.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Buy Now
