14 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Try In 2022 If You Haven't Already
You can find a lot of these brands at Sephora Canada!
With February being Black History Month, there's no better time to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses.
If you're a beauty lover, there are so many amazing Black-owned makeup, skincare and haircare brands you can find in Canada. You can shop directly on the brand's website while a ton of them can be found at Sephora Canada where you can get free shipping and earn points.
With the points you accumulate, you can put them towards donations to the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA). Sephora Canada is even matching shoppers' donations of up to $25,000 per month.
If you'd like to add some more Black-owned beauty brands to your everyday routine, then here are 14 you can check out.
Apprenti Ôr’ganik
Apprenti ôr’ganik is a holistic skincare brand based in Montreal. The ingredients used are just as clean as the gorgeous packaging and you can get everything from lotions to natural perfumes, all under $100.
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath is a British makeup artist who has created some of the iconic runway looks during her 25+ year-long career in the industry. Her products are known for their out-of-this-world packaging and incredible pigments.
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Danessa Myricks is another makeup artist who started their own beauty brand and her products are all about that glow. Her Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment ($24) is an Allure 2020 Best of Beauty Award winner!
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross
You may have seen American actress Tracee Elliot Ross in hit shows Girlfriends and Black-ish, but in 2018, she added haircare founder to her resume. PATTERN products are made with curly hair in mind and feature everything from styling creams to shower brushes.
LYS Beauty
If you're into clean beauty, then you have to check out LYS Beauty founded by Tisha Thompson. The brand's shade range is so impressive and the products all have skin-loving ingredients in them.
Juvia's Place
You'll be able to find any colour you can possibly dream of when you purchase one of Juvia's Place's eyeshadow palettes. While the bright eyeshadows are a fan-favourite, the face, cheek and lip products are also worth buying.
Fashion Fair
Fashion Fair has been around for over 50 years and was one of the first brands to pioneer high-end makeup for Black women. You have to give their iconic lipsticks and foundation sticks a try if you haven't already.
Briogeo
After working for years in finance, the loss of Nancy Twine's mother inspired her to pursue her true passion and Briogeo Hair was born. The brand carries a variety of clean hair products for every hair type and need, for $13 and up.
Adwoa Beauty
Another haircare brand that is making waves right now is adwoa, founded by Julian Addo who had her own salon before pursuing a business degree and entrepreneurship. Her products have natural ingredients that your hair will love from root to end.
Mented Cosmetics
Mented was founded by two friends that saw a gap in the market for nude lipsticks for all skin tones, so they created their own brand. Now, they have everything from lip glosses to nail polishes for $7 and up.
Topicals
Topicals is a skincare brand made to treat flare-ups depending on your skin's state (like irritated or flakey). All products are made using ultra-gentle ingredients, and the brand's philosophy is all about feeling good over looking good.
Shani Darden Skin Care
Shani Darden is a celebrity aesthetician who created her own line of products to give you a Hollywood-level glow. Her Retinol Reform serum ($39) is a bestseller for giving users super smooth skin.
FORVR Mood
FORVR Mood is YouTube star Jackie Aina's candle brand and the scent names are seriously on point. They're perfect for lighting while you get glammed up and they look gorgeous as a decor piece, too.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
One of the biggest Black-owned beauty brands is, of course, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The star is very philanthropic and her Clara Lionel Foundation supports initiatives in climate resilience, racial justice and more.