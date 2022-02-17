Sections

sephora canada

Rihanna's Popular Fenty Beauty Mascara Is 50% Off At Sephora Canada & Here's Why You Need It

"This mascara is the holy grail for me!" 👀

Commerce Editor
Rihanna's Popular Fenty Beauty Mascara Is 50% Off At Sephora Canada & Here's Why You Need It
@badgalriri | Instagram, @fentybeauty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing we as a society can agree on, it's that Rihanna is a remarkable businesswoman. After all, Fenty Beauty is valued at over $4 billion.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is now one of the biggest makeup brands in the world and if you're a new customer, you can snag a bunch of products for 50% off at Sephora Canada.

The best-selling Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara, in true black, is half-off and only $16 now. The do-it-all mascara has over 48,000 likes on the store's website and a slew of five-star reviews.

Tons of shoppers call it a "must-have" item because not only does it lengthen lashes, it also fans out lashes with absolutely no clumping. "It will give you naturally wispy lashes that you can build up to a length and volume that you want for a good everyday look," one reviewer says.

Not that any of us ever want to cry but if and when it does happen (say, you're watching The Notebook or your BFF sends you that viral video of a piglet and bunny becoming friends), you're 100% in the clear with this mascara. Phew!

"If you cry with this on, your lashes will stay put and not smudge, PLUS it doesn’t sting, so it’s definitely tear-friendly," one reviewer says.

So, to summarize, the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara volumizes, lengthens, lifts, and curls lashes. It's certified vegan (as all Fenty Beauty products are) and completely waterproof.

Other Fenty Beauty products you can buy on sale include the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation for $23.50 (originally $47) and the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick for $9.50 (originally $24).

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

Sephora Canada

Select mascaras, lashes, and serums at Sephora Canada are up to 50% off, including this beloved vegan and waterproof mascara by Rihanna's brand, Fenty Beauty. Thousands of shoppers love it because it lengthens and lifts lashes like nobody's business and it never clumps.

Fenty Beauty
$32 $16
Buy Now
