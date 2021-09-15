11 Best-Selling Beauty Products From Sephora Canada With Over 10,000 Rave Reviews
From brow pencils to lipstick, here's what people love!
Buying beauty products at Sephora takes a little more research than your impulse drugstore buys since they tend to be more expensive.
One way to get the real scoop on how a product performs? The reviews. Thankfully, there are lots of people out there who have your back and post their honest opinions so you can make an informed decision before you hit "buy."
Here are 11 products that got thousands of positive reviews from shoppers just like you.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $26
Details: While it might seem expensive for a lip mask, reviewers swear they can't go to sleep without applying this stuff. One even wrote how they "absolutely cannot live without this." Others say it keeps their kisser hydrated all day long and the seven different flavours are all incredible.
FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Price: $25
Details: Rihanna shook the beauty world when she launched her own makeup line back in 2017 and her flagship lip gloss is still the most loved product out there. Reviewers love how smooth and non-sticky it is, and some even rave about the amazing scent, too.
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Price: $18+
Details: Hide the fact that you got no sleep last night with this natural concealer that reviewers say doesn't smudge once it's on. They also say that a little goes a long way when applying.
Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade
Price: $24
Details: Sephora shoppers swear by this creamy pomade that many have been using for years, calling it "best brow product EVER." It's super pigmented and won't budge even if you're sweating at the gym.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Price: $28
Details: If you prefer a more natural look, then you might prefer this eyebrow pencil that thousands of reviewers say help give them realistic hair-like strokes. This one comes with a handy spoolie on the end for easy blending. One reviewer wrote how "the tip is so small that it deposits a small amount of colour with each swipe so that it looks more natural."
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Price: $20
Details: Keep your makeup in place all day long with this setting spray that'll also give you a nice glow. Shoppers say it helps prevent their makeup from transferring onto their masks when going out in public.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Price: $19
Details: Whether you like a bold red or a natural nude, you'll find the perfect colour with the 80+ shades that this liquid lipstick comes in. Reviewers love that they don't transfer or dry out your lips. One even wrote, "Color is true to outside of the bottle and it stays on for hours. No smell or taste."
NARS Blush
Price: $20
Details: You can give yourself a natural flush or a dramatic glow with one of these NARS blushes that come in three different finishes: shimmer, matte or satin. Reviewers love the formula and claim there is a colour for every skin tone.
philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser
Price: $15+
Details: This gentle cleanser is formulated with a blend of 12 different essential oils like rosewood, sandalwood and sage to nourish your skin. A lot of people use it to remove makeup, and one recent shopper raved, "If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin and looking for a good cleanser that doesn't strip your skin, look no further."
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Price: $34
Details: You can make your natural lashes stand out with this lengthening mascara that reviewers say doesn't smudge or flake. Many of them say it's their "holy grail" mascara or the only one they'll ever use.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
Price: $30
Details: Add a fun pop of colour to your look with these buttery-soft eyeliners that can also be blended out as an eyeshadow base or replacement. Reviewers say it lasts all day and the bright colours make their eyes pop.