Sephora Canada Has A 50% Off Flash Sale Right Now That's Just Too Good To Pass Up

It's on for three days only!

Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime, @sephorabrasil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This time of year is really exciting for beauty lovers because it's when Sephora Canada comes out with incredible holiday sets and amazing discounts.

Right now, the brand is having a flash sale that runs until Sunday, October 17 and you can save up to 50% on makeup and skincare products.

Notable sale items include this gorgeous Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera palette for $30 (originally $60) that comes with a double-sided brush, and this Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel highlighter for $29 (originally $58) that can give you a nice, glowing complexion.

If you have a Sephora Canada account, now until October 24 you can get up to five times the points depending on your status when you use the code YAYPOINTS. Don't forget to head over to Rewards Bazaar to redeem them for all sorts of freebies!

Sephora Canada

Details: There's a flash sale at Sephora Canada and for the next three days you can get up to 50% off select makeup and skincare products, and get free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

