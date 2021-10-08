The Best Sephora Canada Holiday Gift Sets You Can Buy At Every Price Point
From brands like Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe, and Clinique!
This is the best time of the year if you're a beauty lover because you can try out all products you've been eyeing through Sephora Canada's value gift sets. You can also get a head start on your holiday shopping with awesome deals on makeup and skincare products.
Whether you're treating yourself or someone else this season, here are some of the best holiday sets you can get from Sephora Canada.
Sephora Favorites Hello!—Most-Loved Beauty
Price: $13
Details: This mini set is a perfect stocking stuffer and comes with samples of Prada candy fragrance, Dr. Dennis Gross peel treatment, Benefit roller lash mascara, Makeup Forever hydrating primer, Peter Roth hyaluronic serum and the amika the kure hair mask.
Laneige Midnight Minis Set
Price: $24
Details: This colourful set of lip masks comes in five flavours: berry, sweet candy, gummy bear, lemon sorbet, and mint choco.
Sephora Favorites Skincare Mini Must-Haves
Price: $26
Details: You'll definitely get a good bang for your buck with this kit that comes with The Ordinary's niacinamide serum, a pair of skyn cooling eye gels, Sephora Collection AHA cleanser, First Aid Beauty body scrub, Laneige lip sleeping mask, Kiehl's ultra facial cream, Ole Henriksen daily cleanser and Briogeo's hair mask. That's A LOT of stuff!
Sephora Favorites Sweet Picks Summer Essentials Set
Price: $28 (
$79)
Details: This is another versatile and affordable kit that features a Fenty Beauty cream blush, Glow Recipe niacinamide glow drops, Laneige lip sleeping mask, Lancome juicy tube lipgloss, Briogeo hair mask and a sheet mask from Sephora Collection. The set also comes in a cute reusable bag that's perfect for travel.
CLINIQUE Black Honey Must Have Makeup Set
Price: $39
Details: The Clinique black honey lipstick went viral on TikTok because it looks gorgeous on every skin tone. You can get it in this set alongside a Clinique mascara, felt-tip liner and cheek highlighter.
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
Price: $42 (
$60)
Details: Glow Recipe is known for its fun and fruity ingredients and you can sample some of their bestselling products with this kit that includes an avocado retinol eye cream, blueberry cleanser, plus a watermelon glow sleeping mask, moisturizer and toner.
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Shine Lip Gloss + Plumper Set
Price: $45
Details: If you're all about glossy lips then this is the set for you! It comes with five lip products from Fenty Beauty, Milk Makeup, Huda Beauty, Pat McGrath and NARS.
Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set
Price: $48 (
$144)
Details: This six-piece set features brands that all use clean ingredients. You'll get a full-sized Merit cream blush along with the new Tower 28 lip balm, an Ilia mascara mini, Saie highlighter, Milk Makeup shimmer chalk and Tatcha primer.
Sephora Favorites Swipe of Lip Color Lipstick & Lip Balm Set
Price: $48 (
$122)
Details: Feeling adventurous? You can test out a bunch of new colours with this lip set that includes a Summer Friday lip butter, Nars lip pencil, YSL lipstick, Clinique lipstick and Huda Beauty lip pencil.
Sephora Healthy Hair Favorites
Price: $50 (
$143)
Details: If you're looking for your next holy grail hair product, then this 10-piece sample kit has some of the best products from brands like Bumble and Bumble, Ouai and Kerastase.
VOLUSPA Mini Pedestal Candle Set
Price: $64
Details: These gourmand candles are perfect for the holidays and would make amazing stocking stuffers for your or any candle lover in your life. To sample even more scents, you can pick up this Voluspa Mini Candle Advent Calendar Set for $99.
Sephora Favorites Holiday Makeup Must-Haves Set
Price: $71 (
$202)
Details: This is one of the best Sephora Favourites sets I've seen in a while and I RAN to the checkout page when I saw it. You get three full-sized products (a beauty blender makeup sponge, Kosas plumping lip oil, and Fenty Beauty mascara) along with six amazing minis.
Gisou Honey Infused Haircare Set
Price: $72
Details: Gisou's branding is so beautiful and every product is infused with honey, so you can imagine how amazing they smell. This set comes with a mini hair oil, shampoo, conditioner and mask. You can also pick up this full-size version for $128 that comes with a candle instead of the shampoo and conditioner.
Olaplex Hair Essentials
Price: $80 (
$114)
Details: Olaplex rarely goes on sale and this set is your chance to stock up or finally try the brand's coveted hair products. It comes with a full-size No. 3 Hair Perfector and No.7 Bonding Oil, and travel-friendly sizes of No.4 Bond Maintenance shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance conditioner.
Sol de Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set
Price: $81 (
$122)
Details: I am simply obsessed with Sol de Janeiro's signature scent and you're essentially getting the shower gel and scrub for free here (the full-size Bum Bum cream and fragrance would cost $85 if you bought them separately). You can also pick up this Stellar Celebration set for $55 or this Jet Set mini trio for $33.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Price: $250
Details: Charlotte Tilbury products are popular with celebs like Madison Beer and you can try 12 of the brand's most popular products – full-sized and travel-sized – with this beautiful advent calendar. You can also get this Charlotte Tilbury Dreams Come True set for $450 that includes even more products.
Drunk Elephant The Trunk 5.0 Value Set
Price: $568 (
$852)
Details: Drunk Elephant launches a new trunk set this time every year and besides 10 full-sized skincare products (and a handful of samples), you also get a Monos suitcase that you can actually use the next time you travel.