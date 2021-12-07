Trending Tags

8 Canadian Brands Selling Holiday Gifts For Under $50

Thoughtful gifts that don't cost an arm and a leg.

@amberrca__ | Instagram, @goldylox82 | Instagram

It may have been a while since you've seen your loved ones, so finally getting together for the holiday will feel extra special.

This time of year brings decadent feasts, cozy sweaters, fresh baking. But as joyful as the holiday season is, it can bring on some financial stress, but you really don't have to break the bank to make the most of the holidays.

It may sound corny, but it's true: this time of year is all about spending time with your people — not about getting the most extravagant (read: expensive) gifts.

Instead, you can show you care by being present and offering a token of your love — one that's under budget — with these nine Canadian brands.

From tea sets to bedtime routine kits, these products will keep your loved ones (and your wallet) happy.

Word to the wise: spend only your own money by paying with your debit card to stay in control of your spending.

The Five Minute Journal By Intelligent Change

Price: $26.95

Details: Journalling can help reduce stress, and a little bit of zen goes a long way in the busy winter months. The prompts and sweet affirmations on every page of The Five Minute Journal make it easy to keep up the daily habit.

Spread the self-lovin' by gifting this notebook to the person in your life who puts others before themselves.

$26.95 at CHAPTERS

A Cozy Scarf From Aritzia

Price: $48.00

Details: Give the gift of cozy with a plaid scarf. There are so many options stylish enough for any fashionista on your list. The Aritzia fave is guaranteed to add some warmth to your loved one's winter.

On the days when you can't wrap your giftee up in a hug, let this scarf do it for you.

$48 at ARITZIA

Lambswool Skully Beanie By Frank & Oak

Price: $39.50

Details: 'Tis the season to keep your ears toasty. Canadian winters are no match for natural materials and fleece lining.

Montreal-based Frank And Oak accessories are stylish and affordable, and this gender-neutral lambswool beanie — available in three colours — is a gift anyone would love.

$39.50 at FRANK AND OAK

Belt Bag By Lululemon

Price: $38.00

Details: This versatile belt bag is perfect for the BFF who's always inviting you for a morning run before work. There's enough room for phones, keys, snacks and a wallet, so being on the move doesn't have to mean being disorganized.

This bag is such a hit, you could get one for the whole crew and finish your shopping trip with a single tap of your Interac debit card.

$38 at LULULEMON

Anchor Laptop Sleeve By Herschel Supply Co.

Price: $37.99-$44.99

Details: This one's for the go-getter in your life who can always be found at their laptop.

Protect their most treasured piece of tech — the keeper of whatever cool project they're working on right now — with this Canadian-designed staple.

$44.99 at THE BAY

24 Days of Tea By David's Tea

Price: $50.00

Details: This holiday calendar will impress the teachers on your list who already have a cupboard overflowing with mugs.

Available in regular and caffeine-free versions (as well as a matcha-themed one), this advent calendar delivers 24 flavours of delicious tea. There's enough of each tin to make one to two brewed cups.

$50 at DAVID'S TEA

Yeti Rambler Vacuum Mug At MEC

Price: $39.99

Details: The iconic Yeti brand is popular amongst adventurers and commuters alike. Bring a touch of luxury to your giftee's day with the 20 ounce Rambler mug that keeps hot bevvies piping with minimal spillage.

White shirts everywhere will thank you for your gift-giving skills.

$39.99 at MEC

The Dream Team Bedtime Routine Kit By Saje

Price: $48.00

Details: For anyone in need of a little zen and a little REM, Saje is bundling up their most popular bedtime products.

The set includes an award-winning oil blend, their Sleep Well Remedy Roll-on, Coco Lips Lip Balm, a weighted eye mask and a Dreamy Bedtime Body Butter. A good night's rest is perhaps the greatest gift you can give.

$48 at SAJE

While you might not be able to control every holiday moment — like your uncle talking politics at the table or your cousin getting a little too competitive with Monopoly — you can stay in control of your money.

Using Interac products to pay for your gifts can help you keep on top of your spending this year. Tap your debit card or use your phone to quickly pay, or, if you're going halfsies on a group gift, you can make settling up painless with a fast and easy Interac e-Transfer.

Let the season bring tidings of comfort and joy — not financial stress.

For more information about Interac, visit their website and check them out on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

