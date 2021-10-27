Trending Tags

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 You Can Get In Canada For Everyone On Your List

From popular brands like Lululemon, Coach, Arc'teryx and more!

Holiday Gift Ideas Under $50 You Can Get In Canada For Everyone On Your List
@hautediggitydogtoys | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

'Tis the season to begin your holiday shopping as we inch closer and closer to December. Brands are already dropping stocking stuffers and advent calendars and it's been reported that Canadians are shopping earlier this year.

If you're looking for a little shopping inspiration while on a budget, here are 17 inexpensive gifts that anyone would love.

Winthome Wearable Blanket with Sleeves

Amazon Canada

Price: $37.99

Details: If you know someone that's always cold then this wearable blanket is going to be their new favourite item. It's made of cozy flannel, has adjustable wrist cuffs and is perfect for binging Netflix on the couch.

$37.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Nespresso Vertuo Cappuccino Cups

Price: $38

Details: For the person that's been raving about their new Nespresso machine, you can surprise them with these clear cappuccino cups. They come in a set of two with matching saucers and spoons.

$38 On NESPRESSO CANADA

Sunset Lamp

Amazon Canada

Price: $32.99

Details: Winter blues are old news with this sunset lamp that simulates a sunset during golden hour. It'll create a warm vibe in their room and is great for taking Insta pics, too.

$32.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Love & Lore Heather North-South Tote Bag

Indigo

Price: $45

Details: This minimalist tote is the perfect size for anyone who's in school or back in the office. It's made with vegan leather and the plum colour is sure to be a unique addition to their wardrobe.

$45 On INDIGO

Simons Cushioned Laptop Tray

Simons

Price: $45

Details: Working from bed is a perk they'll enjoy even more with this wooden cushioned lap desk. It has a slot that can hold their tablet or phone if they want to use it to watch videos in bed.

$45 On SIMONS

Lululemon Logo Pouch

Lululemon

Price: $34

Details: Lululemon is a super popular Canadian brand but it can often be expensive, especially if you're on a holiday budget. Luckily, the accessories section features so many fun bags, like this round pouch that you can hook onto another bag or a belt. The Everywhere Belt Bag is another great option for the Lululemon lover in your life.

$34 On LULULEMON

Godiva Limited Edition Holiday Chocolate Collection

Price: $44.95

Details: You can't go wrong with a box of quality chocolates and this variety pack from Godiva comes ready to gift in a beautiful gold box.

$44.95 On GODIVA

Coach Large Corner Zip Wallet

Coach Outlet

Price: $47.20 ($118)

Details: This Coach wristlet is another affordable luxury that the person you're gifting would love to carry while running errands or going out after work. It comes in two bold colours (ginger and cherry) and two more natural colours (black and chalk).

$47.20 On COACH OUTLET

Tile Slim

Amazon Canada

Price: $34.99

Details: For the person who's always losing their wallet, this Tile slim will help them find it through the app on their phone. It's also great for other items like passports and works the other way around to help them find their phone if it's missing or just on silent.

$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA

David's Top 12 Tea Sampler

Price: $24.50

Details: Is there anything more cozy and soothing than a warm cup of tea? How about 12 different kinds of delicious blends? This sampler set is a great way for them to try out different flavours and find their new favourite.

$24.50 On DAVID'S TEA

YETI Rambler 24 Oz Mug With Magslide Lid

YETI Canada

Price: $44.99

Details: This insulated mug will keep their favourite drinks contained and at the temperature they like. It's sturdy enough to bring camping yet stylish enough to take to the office.

$44.99 On YETI CANADA

Women's Ali Peak II Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover

Columbia Sportswear

Price: $49.99

Details: This fleece pullover will keep them warm and cozy this winter and features a hidden kangaroo pocket. It's great for layering and comes in four different colours in sizes XS to XXL.

$49.99 On COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR

Arc'teryx Conveyer Belt

Arc'teryx

​Price: $40

Details: This simple belt is perfect for the stylish minimalist in your life since it doesn't have any sizing loops. It's made of a sturdy webbed material that won't wear and tear as leather would.

$40 On ARC'TERYX

Maude Burn No. 1 Massage Candle

Price: $35

Details: This low-temperature candle is actually made of massage oil (a blend of jojoba, castor, and other oils) that'll melt down to a pourable liquid. It's a unique gift for your significant other and you can throw in a handmade coupon for a massage, too.

$35 On SSENSE

Diamond Accent Knot Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $39.99 ($119)

Details: These gorgeous earrings are made with diamonds and sterling silver and come at such a great price. They're simple enough to wear every day yet sophisticated to complete a more dressed-up look, too.

$39.99 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

Our Place Set Of Four Tiny Bowls

Our Place

Price: $45

Details: From the makers of the Internet-famous Always Pan comes these adorable little bowls that are perfect for dips and other fillings. They're stackable, made of porcelain and come in pink, white, and charcoal gray.

$45 On OUR PLACE

Haute Diggity Dog Chewy Vuiton Purse Toy

Price: $19.55 ($22.11)

Details: Whether you're a dog parent or just a fun aunt/uncle, dogs are part of the family, too, and you can get them their very own designer purse (that's actually a squeaky toy!). Haute Diggity Dog Toys makes other hilarious pun dog toys like a "bawkin bag" and a "what paw seltzer" too.

$19.55 On SAKS OFF FIFTH

