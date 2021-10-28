Trending Tags

Peoples Jewellers Has An Early Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 61% On Diamonds

You can find discounts on engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and more! 💎

Peoples Jewellers Has An Early Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 61% On Diamonds
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Right now many Canadian shoppers are starting to plan for Black Friday and holiday shopping. Some brands are even getting ahead of the curve with early deals on items they predict will be flying off shelves.

If you love all things shiny and sparkly, this early Black Friday sale is for you. Now until November 11, you can save up to 40% on all kinds of jewelry at Peoples Jewellers including engagement rings (you can send your S/O this article as a hint!) and gorgeous earrings. While most items are 40% off, if you dig deep you can find even bigger discounts up to 61%.

Here's an idea of what you can score during their early Black Friday sale.

0.20 CT. T.W. Composite Diamond Flower Stud Earrings in 10K Gold

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $199 ($509)

Details: These earrings are perfect if you like subtle jewelry with a hint of sparkle. They also come in white gold if that's more your style.

$199 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

Script Name Necklace (1 Name)

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $93.10+ ($133.00+)

Details: As part of the early Black Friday sale, personalized jewelry is 30% off (the discount will apply once the item is in your cart). This would make for a really cute custom gift for your favourite person. You can get it in white, rose, or regular 10K or 14K gold or sterling silver with three to 11 characters.

$93.10+ On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

0.50 CT. T.W. Diamond Past Present Future Split Shank Engagement Ring

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $699 ($1,499)

Details: The holidays are a popular time for proposals and Peoples has a bunch of engagement rings on sale. You'll get a 0.3-carat centre stone on this 0.5-carat total ring with the engraving "Past, Present, Future" on the inside.

$699 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

2.00 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 10K Gold

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $1,499.98 ($2,449)

Details: The tennis bracelet is a timeless piece of jewelry that'll never go out of style. This one is a whopping two carats!

$1,499.98 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

0.48 CT. T.W. Diamond Inside-Out Hoop Earrings

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $199 ($329)

Details: These sterling silver hoops are unique because they actually have diamonds on the inside of the back part to give the illusions of all-around gems.

$199 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

0.58 CT. Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K Gold

Peoples Jewellers

Price: $1,909.99 ($2,459)

Details: Another great engagement ring option is this classic solitaire with a 14K gold band. It has a gorgeous criss-cross setting that features eight prongs to keep it in place.

$1,909.99 On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

