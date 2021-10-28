Peoples Jewellers Has An Early Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 61% On Diamonds
You can find discounts on engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and more! 💎
Right now many Canadian shoppers are starting to plan for Black Friday and holiday shopping. Some brands are even getting ahead of the curve with early deals on items they predict will be flying off shelves.
If you love all things shiny and sparkly, this early Black Friday sale is for you. Now until November 11, you can save up to 40% on all kinds of jewelry at Peoples Jewellers including engagement rings (you can send your S/O this article as a hint!) and gorgeous earrings. While most items are 40% off, if you dig deep you can find even bigger discounts up to 61%.
Here's an idea of what you can score during their early Black Friday sale.
0.20 CT. T.W. Composite Diamond Flower Stud Earrings in 10K Gold
Price: $199 (
$509)
Details: These earrings are perfect if you like subtle jewelry with a hint of sparkle. They also come in white gold if that's more your style.
Script Name Necklace (1 Name)
Price: $93.10+ (
$133.00+)
Details: As part of the early Black Friday sale, personalized jewelry is 30% off (the discount will apply once the item is in your cart). This would make for a really cute custom gift for your favourite person. You can get it in white, rose, or regular 10K or 14K gold or sterling silver with three to 11 characters.
0.50 CT. T.W. Diamond Past Present Future Split Shank Engagement Ring
Price: $699 (
$1,499)
Details: The holidays are a popular time for proposals and Peoples has a bunch of engagement rings on sale. You'll get a 0.3-carat centre stone on this 0.5-carat total ring with the engraving "Past, Present, Future" on the inside.
2.00 CT. T.W. Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 10K Gold
Price: $1,499.98 (
$2,449)
Details: The tennis bracelet is a timeless piece of jewelry that'll never go out of style. This one is a whopping two carats!
0.48 CT. T.W. Diamond Inside-Out Hoop Earrings
Price: $199 (
$329)
Details: These sterling silver hoops are unique because they actually have diamonds on the inside of the back part to give the illusions of all-around gems.
0.58 CT. Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K Gold
Price: $1,909.99 (
$2,459)
Details: Another great engagement ring option is this classic solitaire with a 14K gold band. It has a gorgeous criss-cross setting that features eight prongs to keep it in place.