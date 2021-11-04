Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
holiday shopping

Best Places You Can Buy Jewelry In Canada & Bling Out Your Significant Other For The Holidays

From diamond rings to stylish monograms. 💍

Best Places You Can Buy Jewelry In Canada & Bling Out Your Significant Other For The Holidays
@mejuri | Instagram, @brilliantearth | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season? Whether you're planning on popping the question or simply in need of some gift ideas, you can never go wrong with something shining, shimmering and splendid.

From diamond rings to artisan earrings, you can find plenty of stunning pieces from jewelry shops and local businesses right here in Canada.

Make sure to keep an eye on Black Friday deals because you can definitely score amazing discounts from places like Peoples Jewellers this month.

Olive + Piper

Details: Olive + Piper is a Vancouver-based jewelry shop that makes beautiful jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Some of their best-sellers are under $50, which is a major steal.

Find It On OLIVE + PIPER

Brilliant Earth

Details: For ethically sourced and thoughtfully made jewelry, you can check out Brilliant Earth. Their site is a dream to navigate, with plenty of categories to help you narrow down your search. You can even design your own custom jewelry, if you want to make it extra meaningful.

Find It On BRILLIANT EARTH

Rose City Goods

Details: Located in Toronto's west end, Rose City Goods is a female Canadian-run business with tons of cute gift options for this holiday season. From jewelry to decorative doodads, you'll be tempted to add everything you see to your cart. Local same-day delivery is currently available.

Find It On ROSE CITY GOODS

Blue Nile

Details: If you're planning something super special this holiday season, check out Blue Nile for a gift that'll blow them away. You can find all kinds of styles, from big and bold to soft and delicate. You can even get up to 30% off certain items with code 2021BN right now.

Find It On Blue Nile

Jenny Bird

Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From statement pieces to basics, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that could be a great stocking stuffer.

Find It On JENNY BIRD

Etsy

Details: You can find all sorts of stunning jewelry from Canadian vendors on Etsy. From birthstone rings to leather bracelets, there are tons of elegant pieces to discover at various price points. Don't forget to hit the filter button and click on "free shipping" and "Canada" to find local gifts that won't cost an arm and a leg in delivery fees!

Find It On ETSY

Mejuri

Details: Founded in Toronto, Mejuri makes tons of minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this holiday, with items as low as $15! You can check out these personalized gifts for something extra special.

Find It On MEJURI

Peoples Jewellers

Details: You'll definitely want to check out People Jewellers this holiday season, especially if you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price. They've jumped the gun on Black Friday and started their sales early this year — you can get up to 40% off some items, with even larger discounts if you dive a little deeper.

Find It On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

Simons

Details: Simons could probably be your one-stop shop this holiday season. With home decor and cute clothes, you can find something for just about anyone. And the jewelry selection? From funky studs to delicate bands, you can find a variety of items at a wide range of price points.

Find It On SIMONS

Collected Joy

Details: Located in Toronto's east end, Collected Joy is a small business that carries mostly Canadian-made gifts and goodies — including handmade jewelry. Created by a handful of different artists, you can find a range of styles to choose from starting at $18.

Find It On COLLECTED JOY

From Your Site Articles

The Toronto Eaton Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

It's the tallest Christmas tree in Canada. 🎄

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

It just wouldn't be Christmas in Toronto without the iconic Eaton Centre tree, and this year, it's returning with a festive new twist.

The massive, 108-foot tree, which happens to be the tallest in the country, will not have its public lighting ceremony this year. Instead, it will be unveiled at a private media event on November 18 and available for the public to see on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less

19 Festive Holiday Decor Ideas That Can Transform Your Home Into A Magical Winter Wonderland

Cozy throws, glimmering lights and keepsake ornaments — we want it all! 🎄

May Ning | Narcity Media, Linen Chest

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Studies suggest you're a happier person if you put up your holiday decorations early. If you're one of the many Canadians who love everything about the holidays, then you've probably already started thinking about how to deck your space with garland and holly.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Festive Toronto Road Trips To Plan With Your BFF Before Christmas

There's nothing like a holiday adventure! 🎄

@clarissarss | Instagram, The Hare Wine Co. | Handout

If you're craving some holiday magic, you'll want to call up your BFF and plan a road trip to some of these festive places near Toronto.

From twinkling villages to magical winter wineries, you can make some incredible memories while visiting these spots.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Stunning Puzzles You Can Buy In Toronto If You've Already Watched Everything On Netflix

They're all under $45! 🧩

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're on the hunt for activities to do while you hibernate this winter or in search of holiday gift ideas, you'll definitely want to check out these stunning puzzles from small businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less