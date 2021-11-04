Best Places You Can Buy Jewelry In Canada & Bling Out Your Significant Other For The Holidays
From diamond rings to stylish monograms. 💍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season? Whether you're planning on popping the question or simply in need of some gift ideas, you can never go wrong with something shining, shimmering and splendid.
From diamond rings to artisan earrings, you can find plenty of stunning pieces from jewelry shops and local businesses right here in Canada.
Make sure to keep an eye on Black Friday deals because you can definitely score amazing discounts from places like Peoples Jewellers this month.
Olive + Piper
Details: Olive + Piper is a Vancouver-based jewelry shop that makes beautiful jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Some of their best-sellers are under $50, which is a major steal.
Find It On OLIVE + PIPER
Brilliant Earth
Details: For ethically sourced and thoughtfully made jewelry, you can check out Brilliant Earth. Their site is a dream to navigate, with plenty of categories to help you narrow down your search. You can even design your own custom jewelry, if you want to make it extra meaningful.
Find It On BRILLIANT EARTH
Rose City Goods
Details: Located in Toronto's west end, Rose City Goods is a female Canadian-run business with tons of cute gift options for this holiday season. From jewelry to decorative doodads, you'll be tempted to add everything you see to your cart. Local same-day delivery is currently available.
Find It On ROSE CITY GOODS
Blue Nile
Details: If you're planning something super special this holiday season, check out Blue Nile for a gift that'll blow them away. You can find all kinds of styles, from big and bold to soft and delicate. You can even get up to 30% off certain items with code 2021BN right now.
Find It On Blue Nile
Jenny Bird
Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From statement pieces to basics, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that could be a great stocking stuffer.
Find It On JENNY BIRD
Etsy
Details: You can find all sorts of stunning jewelry from Canadian vendors on Etsy. From birthstone rings to leather bracelets, there are tons of elegant pieces to discover at various price points. Don't forget to hit the filter button and click on "free shipping" and "Canada" to find local gifts that won't cost an arm and a leg in delivery fees!
Find It On ETSY
Mejuri
Details: Founded in Toronto, Mejuri makes tons of minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this holiday, with items as low as $15! You can check out these personalized gifts for something extra special.
Find It On MEJURI
Peoples Jewellers
Details: You'll definitely want to check out People Jewellers this holiday season, especially if you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price. They've jumped the gun on Black Friday and started their sales early this year — you can get up to 40% off some items, with even larger discounts if you dive a little deeper.
Find It On PEOPLES JEWELLERS
Simons
Details: Simons could probably be your one-stop shop this holiday season. With home decor and cute clothes, you can find something for just about anyone. And the jewelry selection? From funky studs to delicate bands, you can find a variety of items at a wide range of price points.
Find It On SIMONS
Collected Joy
Details: Located in Toronto's east end, Collected Joy is a small business that carries mostly Canadian-made gifts and goodies — including handmade jewelry. Created by a handful of different artists, you can find a range of styles to choose from starting at $18.