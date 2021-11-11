20 Self-Care Gift Ideas To Keep Those You Love Prim & Pampered All Winter Long
Let them sit back, relax & enjoy the holidays. 💅
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The holidays are getting closer, and I personally can't wait to finish all of my holiday shopping. From stocking stuffers to home decor, there's a lot to think about and spend money on!
While I plan on doing most of my shopping at small businesses in Toronto, I'm going to be buying a handful of self-care gifts because they never seem to disappoint.
If you're looking for thoughtful self-care and wellness gifts, you've come to the right place. Here are 20 products that'll help those on your list chill the heck out. As a self-care enthusiast myself, I would be ecstatic to receive any of these items.
Hug Bud Weighted Blanket
Price: $76.99
Details: This best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon Canada will do more than keep your friends or family cozy this winter. It can also provide them with therapeutic benefits, like stress and anxiety relief and even a better night's sleep.
$76.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Price: $37
Details: Beauty lovers will adore this retinol eye stick, which couldn't be easier to apply. With just one swipe, it'll address dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, texture and more.
$37 On SEPHORA CANADA
RENPHO Eye Massaging Device
Price: $79.99 (
$89.99)
Details: This eye massager would make a great gift for anyone who stares at a screen for most of their day. Shoppers say it can help relieve headaches, tension and even improve sleep. You can also check out RENPHO's deep tissue massage gun while you're at it, too. It's currently on sale for $139.99.
$79.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
Price: $150
Details: With five delicious Jo Malone scents to play with, they'll obsess over how good they smell. These scents are made for layering, too, so they can experiment with a variety of combinations.
$150 On SEPHORA CANADA
LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier
Price: $99.99
Details: Save your loved ones combat dry skin this winter with a cool mist humidifier. This one is great for larger rooms because it has a six-litre tank that'll last up to 60 hours. It comes with an app that allows them to control it from their phone and they can use it with Alexa, too, so they never have to get out of bed to turn it on or off.
$99.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Heatless Babe Waves Kit
Price: $50
Details: If you know someone who is trying to decrease the amount of heat they use on their hair, get them this heatless waves kit designed right here in Canada by a female entrepreneur! It comes with a smooth wave cushion they can use to curl their locks, two satin scrunchies and a beautiful pearl hair clip.
$50 On HEATLESS BABE WAVES
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
Price: $48
Details: This product will remind them that wearing sunscreen in the winter is just as important. It has a subtle sheen that'll make their skin shine, even when it's feeling a little dull during the colder months. It's also available in a mini size, which would make the perfect stocking stuffer.
$48 On SEPHORA CANADA
Waterpik Professional Water Flosser
Price: $85.16 (
$99.99)
Details: We all know someone who's absolutely obsessed with their teeth, right? If they don't already one, they'll love this water flosser. According to the reviews, flossing with water seems to be the new preferred method. Shoppers say it's way easier than regular flossing and love how refreshed their teeth feel after using it.
$85.16 On AMAZON CANADA
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massage Device
Price: $249
Details: This year, give them the gift of muscle rehabilitation with an at-home massage whenever they need it. This device can help release aches, strain and tension so they can feel more relaxed in their day-to-day. It's small and compact which will make it a breeze to bring along when travelling. It's currently available in black or white.
$249 On INDIGO
MAISON Luxurious Silk Pillowcase
Price: $75
Details: Help them protect their hair and skin while they sleep with a luxurious silk pillowcase. It won't soak up their face creams, like cotton pillowcases tend to, plus, it'll keep their luscious locks from breaking.
$75 On SIMONS
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smart Watch
Price: $249.95 (
$399.95)
Details: This Fitbit will let them keep track of everything from their workouts to their menstrual cycles. It can even track their stress levels, which they'll love if they're aiming to be more zen going into 2022.
$249.95 On AMAZON
Cadrim Wake-Up Alarm Clock With Sunrise Simulation
Price: $57
Details: This fancy yet affordable alarm clock will help them get out of bed by simulating an actual sunrise. The light will gradually brighten as the nature sound of their choice slowly gets louder to wake them up. It can also simulate a sunset, which can help get them to sleep at night, too.
$57 On AMAZON CANADA
Rael Acne Healing Patches
Price: $25.29
Details: These pimple patches are a great stocking stuffer idea! Reviewers say using one of these patches is easier than using the small ones most brands sell. They also describe how satisfying it is to peel off after wearing it for a few hours.
$25.29 On AMAZON CANADA
Drunk Elephant Value Set
Price: $568
Details: Valued at $852, this exquisite value set will absolutely wow the beauty lover in your life. It comes with ten Drunk Elephant skincare products that are packaged perfectly in a suitcase they'll be able to use as a carry-on for their next vacation.
$568 On SEPHORA CANADA
Graydon Skincare
Price: $20+
Details: Graydon Skincare offers plant-powered, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients to soothe and treat dry skin. You can head over to Detox Market to review an array of products any skincare lover would adore.
$20+ On DETOX MARKET
Voluspa Mini Pedestal Candle Set
Price: $64
Details: These Voluspa candles are sure to inspire your busy-as-a-bee friend to take a breather and lounge in bed this holiday season. They'll love the warm and sensual scents of vanilla and Tahitian coconut.
$64 On SEPHORA CANADA
Bathtub Caddy Tray
Price: $43.99
Details: You can also encourage them to sit back and take a relaxing bath this holiday season with this handy bathtub tray. The arms extend so it'll fit over most bathtubs. It comes with a stand that allows them to rest their tablet or book while they bask in bubbles. You can also pair it with a bathtub pillow for extra comfort.
$43.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Bloom Balance Healing Ear Seeds Starter Kit
Price: $45
Details: Based in Toronto, Bloom Balance is a company that specializes in wellness and self-care. These healing ear seeds are designed to relieve stress, anxiety and pain. They're described as "acupuncture on the go", which is pretty neat if you ask me. You can click here for more info about how they work.
$45 On BLOOM BALANCE
Dollar Shave Club
Price: $9.97
Details: For those who love to keep a clean-shaven face, you can pick up a Dollar Shave Club starter set to include in their stocking this year. Reviewers love how sturdy the handle is and say it doesn't give them razor burn.
$9.97 On WALMART CANADA
Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow
Price: $44.95
Details: Anyone who works in front of a computer screen knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. You can do their back (and their posture) a favour by getting them this lumbar pillow for the holidays. Reviewers say it can help to relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue.