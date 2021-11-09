7 Humidifiers On Amazon Canada That'll Save You From Turning Into A Raisin This Winter
Who else shrivels up when the temperature drops? 👋
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Winter in Canada is inches away but along with holiday shopping and festive decorations, it also brings dry air.
If you already feel the pangs of winter's dryness, you might want to get yourself a humidifier. It's the best way to beat waking up in the morning with a parched throat and flaky skin. Gross, I know.
From cool to warm mist, here are the best humidifiers on Amazon Canada that'll save you (and your house plants!) from shrivelling up into a raisin this winter.
Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier With Essential Oil Tray
Price: $82.95
Details: This #1 best-selling cool mist humidifier is filterless, whisper-quiet and even has a tray to put essential oils in. With a six-litre tank, it'll work in rooms up to 500-square feet and last up to 50 hours before the next refill.
$82.95 On AMAZON CANADA
Pure Enrichment Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier With Night Light
Price: $116.27
Details: This adorable humidifier will serve as cute home decor, too. It's on the smaller side with a 1.8-litre tank. It also functions as a night light, with eight different colours to choose from.
$116.27 On AMAZON CANADA
HEPA Air Purifier & Humidifier With Night Light
Price: $189.99 (
$199.99)
Details: This humidifier doubles as an air purifier, which is a godsend for anyone who has allergies or pets. It also works as a night light with two brightness settings to choose from.
$189.99 On AMAZON CANADA
LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier
Price: $99.99
Details: This cool mist humidifier is great for larger rooms, with a six-litre tank that'll last up to 60 hours per fill. It comes with an app that'll allow you to control it from your phone and you can use it with Alexa, too, so you never have to get out of bed.
$99.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Gocheer 3.5-Litre Cool Mist Humidifier
Price: $69.99
Details: This whisper-quiet cool mist humidifier, one of the most affordable options on the list, doubles as an essential oil diffuser, so you can enjoy some aromatherapy to unwind after a long day.
$69.99 On AMAZON CANADA
LEVOIT Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier
Price: $109
Details: This humidifier has the option to be used as a cool mist or warm mist humidifier, which is great if you want to compare. It comes with a remote that'll allow you to adjust mist levels, set a timer, turn it on or off and so much more.
$109 On AMAZON CANADA
Honeywell Top Fill Warm Mist Humidifier
Price: $64.98 (
$70.79)
Details: This budget-friendly humidifier uses warm mist, which is meant to have a quicker impact on the air's moisture. It's filter-free, so you won't have to buy packs over and over again and you can use it with essential oils. It also has an automatic shut-off function in case you ever forget to turn it off.