We Spoke To A Canadian Scientist About Winter Skincare & Must-Have Products

Seasons changing means switching up your routine.

@jouviance | Instagram, @shewearslove | Instagram

Here's a seasonal forecast for you: dry weather is coming. And that means dry skin. One of the most common reactions to the transition of summer to fall and winter is the return of dehydrated skin — but it can be avoided. The best way to deal with this problem is to treat your skin with proper care.

We spoke to Nathalie Pelletier, the Scientific Director for the dermatologist-created Canadian skincare brand Jouviance, about how Canadians can keep on top of their skincare routines during the country's harsh winters.

Her number one piece of advice? Keep your skin moisturized. When the humidity levels go down, the water in your skin evaporates more quickly, leaving it tight, dry and itchy.

"During winter, skin is exposed to temperature variations," Nathalie told Narcity (like the bitter cold from outside and the intense heat from your house and car). This can aggravate and dry out your skin, which is why Nathalie advises using Jouviance's Skin Rescue, a moisture-rich cream that works to rehydrate, soothe and calm irritated skin.

It's so gentle that it can even be used on babies. "Skin Rescue is a must have for every Canadian, even if they are not winter fans," she said. The cream is formulated with biolipids, such as ceramides and essential fatty acids (omega 3, 6 and 9) — one of the key ingredients, according to Nathalie, to keep signs of aging at bay.

You'll find biolipids in many of Jouviance's products, including the dermatologist-developed Anti-Age 3-IN-1, their very first product formulated in 2003. Biolipids keep skin well hydrated and healthy without blocking pores, they are essential to any skin types, including acne-prone skin.

It's a multi-functional cream with anti-aging peptide-based formula (the first of its kind in North America) that's specifically designed for women aged 40 and older, and Nathalie identifies it as one of her all-time favourite products.

The Anti-Age 3-IN-1 all skin types cream— winner of ELLE's 2020 Beauty Grand Prix — improves skin health and the hydrolipidic balance. Plus, it's safe for sensitive skin, including the eye area. "Its formula was one of a kind and is still one of the most effective formulas on the market since its creation," Nathalie said.

The 3D-Action Boostwinner of ELLE's 2019 Beauty Grand Prix — is also a great option for Canadians looking to give their face a boost of hydration this winter. The rich texture is ideal for dry and dehydrated skin, offering strong protection against the first signs of aging.

Courtesy of Eileen Lazazzera

Jouviance products are all about anti-aging, and they work to strengthen the skin barrier so you can get your glow on all winter long.

Products undergo clinical studies in order to be sure of their effectiveness and safety. They use specific equipment to evaluate and quantify the results. Jouviance never tests on animals, and participants are given questionnaires for feedback. "If our panellist doesn't like the product or doesn't see the improvement, our clientele might feel the same," Nathalie said.

Nathalie, who has been a Scientific Director with Jouviance for 13 years, notes that women often quickly experience smoother, firmer and softer skin — as well as regained optimal hydration — when using Jouviance products.

"It is essential to develop good beauty habits before signs of aging become visible," Nathalie told Narcity, especially in the winter.

Cleansing in the morning and night is key, she says, as well as protecting the skin on a daily basis with mineral sunscreen: "I wouldn't be a good scientist if I did not recommend using a mineral SPF 50 protection every day." (Yes, even in the winter!).

If your skin seems to be especially sensitive due to the dry air, Jouviance's line of products might be the skincare routine addition you've been looking for. The clean beauty brand is suitable for all skin types, but it's specifically developed for sensitive skin.

Nathalie noted that the Canadian brand focuses only on creating safe and gentle products that respect the skin's natural balance while simultaneously producing amazing results.

With science at its core, Jouviance can have your skin looking and feeling rejuvenated — even during Canada's driest months. Finally, you can actually enjoy winter and look good throughout the season.

To learn more about must-have products for your winter skincare routine, check out Jouviance's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team.

