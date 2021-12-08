Exfoliating Gloves & 14 Other Products That'll Keep Your Skin Baby Smooth This Winter
Body lotions, lip treatments, scrubbing brushes and more!
Snowflakes and skin flakes are two unavoidable occurrences that happen during Canadian winters. While snow is out of our control, you can at least do something about your skin.
Although a humidifier can help to keep your space feeling comfortable, sometimes you need a little extra care to really beat the winter dryness. From the TikTok-trending exfoliating gloves to cult-favourite lip products, here are 15 items that'll help keep your skin soft and smooth this season.
EvridWear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves
Price: $12.99
Details: These exfoliating gloves will help buff away dead skin more effectively than a loofah and are so easy to use because they fit right on your hands. You can get them in light, moderate, and heavy exfoliation levels depending on what your skin can handle.
Schroeder & Tremayne Body Exfoliating Cloths (Pack of 3)
Price: $9.10
Details: These extra-long cloths are perfect for scrubbing those hard-to-reach areas like your back. They're made of a quick-drying material that won't stay soggy or get smelly.
Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Macadamia & Rice Milk
Price: $6.99
Details: You can add an exfoliating scrub to your routine to really buff off any dead skin and this one from Dove is made with 25% moisturizing cream. You can also get it in a mango scent and pomegranate with shea butter.
CeraVe SA Salicylic Acid Lotion
Price: $16.97 (
$17.99)
Details: Using a chemical exfoliant is a gentler way to help with skin texture and this CeraVe body lotion has salicylic acid. It also has vitamin D, hyaluronic acid, lactic acid and ceramides to keep the skin moisturized. I personally use it to help with Keratosis Pilaris.
Beauty By Earth Dry Brushing Body Brush
Price: $15.99
Details: Dry brushing before your bath or shower is not only a great way to help with circulation but also flakes away dead skin cells. This one also has a massage head on the other side.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $26
Details: There's a reason why the LANEIGE sleeping masks are so popular and it's because they keep your lips hydrated and smooth for hours after you apply them. They're made with vitamin C and other fruit extracts to really nourish your lips from within.
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (Pack of 3)
Price: $5.97
Details: Flaky skin is never fun and can make your makeup look cakey. If you've never heard of dermaplaning, you basically shave off all the surface layers of skin, dirt and hair to make your skin look and feel smooth.
Boscia Rosewater Mist With Witch Hazel
Price: $16 (
$32)
Details: A few spritzes of this rejuvenating rosewater spray is the pick-me-up your skin needs during the winter. It's nice and refreshing and the witch hazel helps with breakouts.
Youth To The People The Dreamer: Hydrate + Glow Essentials
Price: $69
Details: This hydrating set from Youth To The People is an excellent value because you get a full-sized tub of their award-winning Superberry overnight mask along with travel sizes of their glow oil and eye cream.
$69 On SEPHORA CANADA
Neutrogena Rainbath Sesame Body Oil
Price: $10.79
Details: Body oils are a great way to trap moisture after a bath or shower. This one is super lightweight and even has 2% salicylic acid to help with skin texture and clogged pores.
DERMAL Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (Pack of 24)
Price: $43.36
Details: Sheet masks are not only a relaxing addition to your skincare routine but can really help with dryness as well. This multipack comes with a variety of 24 masks that have different ingredients for multiple skin concerns and preferences.
Eucerin Aquaphor Multipurpose Healing Ointment
Price: $8.54
Details: You can never go wrong with a good old tube of Aquaphor since it's fragrance-free and has really gentle ingredients. It can be used on your lips, hands, feet and pretty much anywhere else you need a little extra moisture.
essie Apricot Cuticle Oil
Price: $7.96
Details: Cracked cuticles can be super painful and snag onto fabrics, so treating them with a little bit of cuticle oil can make a world of a difference. This one has apricot and jojoba oil and will make your mani look ten times better.
Grace And Stella Under Eye Mask (Pack of 24)
Price: $24
Details: Give your under eyes some love with these gel patches that'll hydrate and reduce puffiness. They're formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen and feel even more soothing when you pop them in the fridge.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Gel-Cream
Price: $10.91 (
$19.99)
Details: This hyaluronic acid cream adds some moisture back into your face without feeling heavy or greasy. It sinks in really nicely and also comes in a body cream.