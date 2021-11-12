This Canadian Skincare Brand Is Just What You Need Heading Into Cold Winter Season & Here’s Why
I've been using Jouviance products for two weeks now and here's my honest opinion.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
I consider myself quite adventurous not just when it comes to travel but when it comes to skincare, too. I'm always on the hunt for the latest and greatest and never pass up an opportunity to test out a new Canadian brand.
I first discovered Jouviance at my local drug store and really appreciated the fact that everything was developed for those of us with sensitive skin. Their products are free of sulphates, parabens and other ingredients that can clog pores and wreak havoc on our skin. They're actually one of the first brands in Canada to ban the use of such ingredients.
The company sent me five products to test out, and, spoiler alert, I love them all!
Being in my 30s, I will admit I'm starting to worry about fine lines and wrinkles especially around the forehead and eye area. Jouviance are experts when it comes to anti-aging so I felt like I was in good hands. Their products are easy-to-use, fast and effective. Call me impatient but when I have a problem, even if it's on my face, I want to see results ASAP.
These are the five Jouviance products I used regularly for the past two weeks and why you should consider trying it out for yourself this winter.
Hydractiv Cleansing Milk
Price: $24
Details: My skin, especially in the colder months, gets really dry and no matter how much moisturizer I apply before bed, I still wake up with flaky skin. Thank goodness I had this 4-in-1 cleanser at my disposal now because it's a game-changer. Not only did it remove my makeup, but it left my skin so hydrated and silky smooth!
Of all the cleansers I've used in my lifetime, this one takes the cake regardless of the price tag. Unlike other cleaners that list a bunch of words you can't pronounce, this one has a lot of natural ingredients like sunflower seed oil, aloe vera and avocado oil. It's also soap and alcohol-free so it doesn't irritate the skin.
$24 On JOUVIANCE
Restructiv Collagen Boost
Price: $55
Details: This serum is like a trip to the dermatologist's office without the hefty bill. I have very sensitive skin and suffer from a mild form of rosacea and this product didn't irritate me at all. If you also worry about wrinkles and dull complexion, this serum (best applied morning and night) takes care of that, leaving you with brighter, plumper skin. It's loaded with retinol a.k.a. vitamin A which is a key component in combating signs of ageing. Second bottle? Here I come.
$55 On JOUVIANCE
Restructiv Focus FX
Price: $50
Details: I'm a sucker for a good eye serum, what can I say?. Most brands offer help getting rid of fine lines and bags under the eye but this one helps target so much more including those stubborn lines between the brows. Just like the Collagen Boost, this serum also contains retinol that works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of ageing.
Because this eye serum and all other Jouviance products are paraben and sulphate-free, this was a real pleasure to use every day—and all it takes is a teeny, tiny amount. $50 may seem like a lot but the bottle will last you a really long time, so you'll get your money's worth.
$50 On JOUVIANCE
3D-Action Boost
Price: $59
Details: After cleansing, I applied a generous amount of this cream on my face and neck — an often overlooked part of the body that's begging for attention! Because my neck has a lot more lines than my face, I went all out, here. This cream is rich in texture and has a pleasant but not overpowering citrus scent. In two weeks I did notice a slight improvement in complexion and tightness so I can't wait to see what results come my way in a month from now.
$59 On JOUVIANCE
Restructiv Plump FX
Price: $32
Details: I'm not much of a lip gloss wearer but I didn't hesitate to "plump up the volume" with this lip plumping serum. To be honest, the slight tingling (that would be the mint and ginger working!) took some getting used to but after two weeks I was able to see an improvement not in the size of my lips but in firmness. And what's really great about this product is that you can apply it on its own or over your favourite lipstick.