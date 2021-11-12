Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
beauty

This Canadian Skincare Brand Is Just What You Need Heading Into Cold Winter Season & Here’s Why

I've been using Jouviance products for two weeks now and here's my honest opinion.

This Canadian Skincare Brand Is Just What You Need Heading Into Cold Winter Season & Here’s Why
Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I consider myself quite adventurous not just when it comes to travel but when it comes to skincare, too. I'm always on the hunt for the latest and greatest and never pass up an opportunity to test out a new Canadian brand.

I first discovered Jouviance at my local drug store and really appreciated the fact that everything was developed for those of us with sensitive skin. Their products are free of sulphates, parabens and other ingredients that can clog pores and wreak havoc on our skin. They're actually one of the first brands in Canada to ban the use of such ingredients.

The company sent me five products to test out, and, spoiler alert, I love them all!

Being in my 30s, I will admit I'm starting to worry about fine lines and wrinkles especially around the forehead and eye area. Jouviance are experts when it comes to anti-aging so I felt like I was in good hands. Their products are easy-to-use, fast and effective. Call me impatient but when I have a problem, even if it's on my face, I want to see results ASAP.

These are the five Jouviance products I used regularly for the past two weeks and why you should consider trying it out for yourself this winter.

Hydractiv Cleansing Milk

Jouviance

Price: $24

Details: My skin, especially in the colder months, gets really dry and no matter how much moisturizer I apply before bed, I still wake up with flaky skin. Thank goodness I had this 4-in-1 cleanser at my disposal now because it's a game-changer. Not only did it remove my makeup, but it left my skin so hydrated and silky smooth!

Of all the cleansers I've used in my lifetime, this one takes the cake regardless of the price tag. Unlike other cleaners that list a bunch of words you can't pronounce, this one has a lot of natural ingredients like sunflower seed oil, aloe vera and avocado oil. It's also soap and alcohol-free so it doesn't irritate the skin.

$24 On JOUVIANCE

Restructiv Collagen Boost

Jouviance

Price: $55

Details: This serum is like a trip to the dermatologist's office without the hefty bill. I have very sensitive skin and suffer from a mild form of rosacea and this product didn't irritate me at all. If you also worry about wrinkles and dull complexion, this serum (best applied morning and night) takes care of that, leaving you with brighter, plumper skin. It's loaded with retinol a.k.a. vitamin A which is a key component in combating signs of ageing. Second bottle? Here I come.

$55 On JOUVIANCE

Restructiv Focus FX

Jouviance

Price: $50

Details: I'm a sucker for a good eye serum, what can I say?. Most brands offer help getting rid of fine lines and bags under the eye but this one helps target so much more including those stubborn lines between the brows. Just like the Collagen Boost, this serum also contains retinol that works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of ageing.

Because this eye serum and all other Jouviance products are paraben and sulphate-free, this was a real pleasure to use every day—and all it takes is a teeny, tiny amount. $50 may seem like a lot but the bottle will last you a really long time, so you'll get your money's worth.

$50 On JOUVIANCE

3D-Action Boost

Jouviance

Price: $59

Details: After cleansing, I applied a generous amount of this cream on my face and neck — an often overlooked part of the body that's begging for attention! Because my neck has a lot more lines than my face, I went all out, here. This cream is rich in texture and has a pleasant but not overpowering citrus scent. In two weeks I did notice a slight improvement in complexion and tightness so I can't wait to see what results come my way in a month from now.

$59 On JOUVIANCE

Restructiv Plump FX

Jouviance

Price: $32

Details: I'm not much of a lip gloss wearer but I didn't hesitate to "plump up the volume" with this lip plumping serum. To be honest, the slight tingling (that would be the mint and ginger working!) took some getting used to but after two weeks I was able to see an improvement not in the size of my lips but in firmness. And what's really great about this product is that you can apply it on its own or over your favourite lipstick.

$32 On JOUVIANCE

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

From brands like Armani Beauty, The Ordinary, Clarins and many more!💄

May Ning | Narcity Media, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're a Sephora member, you've already about their holiday savings event that's on now, but did you know a lot of these beauty brands are having their own early Black Friday deals online? Some discounts are even bigger and certain sites have more product selection and offer a ton of free gifts!

Keep Reading Show less

20 Self-Care Gift Ideas To Keep Those You Love Prim & Pampered All Winter Long

Let them sit back, relax & enjoy the holidays. 💅

@jomalonelondon | Instagram, @bloombalance.co | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The holidays are getting closer, and I personally can't wait to finish all of my holiday shopping. From stocking stuffers to home decor, there's a lot to think about and spend money on!

Keep Reading Show less

The Mighty Patch On Amazon Canada Can Zap Zits Overnight & Reviews Say It Works 'Like Magic'

"Within one treatment a problem pimple is gone," says a shopper. 👀

@herocosmetics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing more annoying than waking up to a giant on your face. Yes, it's winter and Christmas is near but nobody asked to look like Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer!

Keep Reading Show less

Sephora Canada's Holiday Sale Event Is On Now & Here Are 7 Items You Can Add To Your Makeup Bag

If you're a Rouge member, you can save 20% off all purchases until November 15.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime, @rarebeauty | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every year, beauty lovers all across the country get their Sephora Canada carts ready for one of their biggest sales of the year: the Holiday Savings Event.

Keep Reading Show less