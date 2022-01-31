13 Things I Bought That Helped Me Feel Better After A Mild Case Of COVID-19
Everything from what I wore to what I watched while in bed all day.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
When COVID-19 cases peaked in Canada over the holiday break, I was one of the unlucky people that tested positive despite being double-vaxxed. Between cancelling Christmas plans and not being able to taste anything, it's safe to say I had a pretty miserable time.
My symptoms weren't so bad that I had to go to the hospital, but I definitely wasn't feeling the greatest. After a ton of sleep and an arsenal of wellness products at my disposal, I finally recovered after a week.
I'm not a medical professional by any means, but here are some of the items I used that helped me recover from a relatively mild case of COVID-19. Maybe these items can help you out, too. If you do get sick, make sure to monitor your symptoms and seek medical help if needed.
The Comfy Wearable Blanket
Being comfortable was my number one priority while I was sick and I pretty much lived in this wearable blanket I got on Amazon. It has a soft fleece outer lining with a warm sherpa inside along with a cozy hood and kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm, too.
SIORO Silk Pajamas Women
One of the symptoms I had while sick with COVID-19 was that I would switch between feeling hot and cold throughout the night. These satin PJs helped me from overheating while keeping me completely covered.
Pedialyte Electrolyte Popsicles
These Pedialyte freezies helped me stay hydrated while sick and the cooling sensation felt nice on my sore throat. They do taste a little bit salty, but that's just due to all the electrolytes which are good for you.
Gallon Water Bottle
Staying hydrated was so essential when I was sick and so I recommend using a water bottle that has a straw so you can comfortably drink while in bed. This one on Amazon is a full gallon so you won't have to make as many trips to the kitchen.
Tetley Tea Pure Peppermint Herbal Tea
Besides water, orange juice and soup, I drank a lot of peppermint tea. The warmth was really soothing, and since it's a herbal tea, it helped me relax before bedtime.
Jamieson 100% Complete Multivitamin
I lost my sense of taste which really curbed my appetite. I knew I wasn't getting the vitamins and minerals I needed since I wasn't eating much, so I took one of these multivitamins every day to help supplement them.
Kleenex Soothing Lotion Facial Tissues
Having a runny nose was another one of my symptoms, so I needed a lot of tissues on hand. These soothing lotion Kleenexes are great because they contain aloe vera and coconut oil they won't irritate or dry out your nose.
Disney+
I didn't have the energy to do much else other than watch movies when I was sick, so I signed up for pretty much every streaming service under the sun. My favourite, though, was Disney+ because of how many comforting animated movies there were to watch.
Honeywell HUL520BC MistMate Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Even before I got COVID-19, I always liked to keep a humidifier in my room in the winter because of how dry the air gets. This Honeywell air purifier is nice and quiet and will run for up to 20 hours without having to be refilled.
Tylenol
Acetaminophen can help with reducing some of the symptoms of COVID-19 like sore muscles and headaches. If you've never taken Tylenol Extra Strength before, make sure to consult with your doctor and read the instructions first!
Clorox On-The-Go Disinfecting Wipes
I wanted to keep my space clean and disinfected while I was sick and these wipes really came in handy. They're also great for cleaning on the go once you're feeling better, too. You can keep a pack in your car or purse.
The Simba Hybrid Pillow
I've had this pillow for a while now, but after spending days in bed, I truly appreciated all of its features. This pillow is made with cooling foam that you can remove or add to achieve the firmness you like. One side is cooling while the other is breathable cotton so you can switch it up depending on your needs.
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
I didn't do much cooking while I was sick but I also didn't want to spend a fortune on Uber Eats either. One of the easiest appliances to use for making everything from soup to rice was my trusty Instant Pot. The best part is it's so easy to clean!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.