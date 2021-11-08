You Can Get A Month Of Disney+ Canada For Just $1.99 & Watch 'Shang-Chi' And Other Marvel Movies
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu drops Friday, November 12. 🤘
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Have you watched The Mandalorian or Black Widow yet? If you haven't dived into any of the Disney+ offerings, you're missing out! But there's no time like the present to catch up on all the shows and movies that's taken the internet by storm this year.
Right now, you can sign up and get one month of Disney+ for just $1.99. It's an incredible deal since the regular rate in Canada is $11.99 a month (or $119.99 annually).
This offer is valid until November 14 only for new subscribers and "returning subscribers with no current active subscription," according to their website.
There's a ton of amazing content (a lot of it's in 4K UHD) you can stream including WandaVision, Hamilton and Only Murders in the Building starring Selena Gomez. And, of course, every Star Wars and Marvel movie that's ever existed, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu, which will be available on Disney+ as of November 12.
