7 New Flicks On Disney+ & Prime Video To Get Your Adrenaline Pumping This November
One show is supposed to be the next Game of Thrones.
This November, there are so many new flicks on Disney+ and Prime Video that will get your adrenaline pumping.
Avengers fans won't want to miss the new Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, while the highly anticipated fantasy showThe Wheel Of Time will give you major Game Of Thrones vibes.
Here is everything you'll want to watch this November.
The Wheel Of Time
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: November 19
Why You Need To Watch It: The epic fantasy series is about a group of people said to have the power to save the world or destroy it.
Hawkeye
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney+
When: November 24
Why You Need To Watch It: Starting November 24, you can start watching the first two episodes of the series about the superhero Hawkeye.
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Rating: 7.9/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
When: November 12
Why You Need To Watch It: Mark your calendars; you can finally watch the action-packed Marvel film starring Simu Liu.
The Alpinist
Rating: 7.8/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: November 4
Why You Need To Watch It: It's about Canadian Marc-Andre Leclerc, who makes some incredible solo ascents.
Hanna
Rating: 7.5/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: November 24
Why You Need To Watch It: You can finally watch season three of Hanna, which will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Jungle Cruise
Rating: 6.6/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
When: November 12
Why You Need To Watch It: To celebrate Disney+ Day (November 12), you'll be able to watch a whole bunch of movies and animated shorts, including Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
Dopesick
Rating: 8.7/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
When: November 12
Why You Need To Watch It: The series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling book about a company that triggered a national crisis.