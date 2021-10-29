Trending Tags

7 New Flicks On Disney+ & Prime Video To Get Your Adrenaline Pumping This November

One show is supposed to be the next Game of Thrones.

Amazon Content Services LLC & Sony Pictures Television Inc., Chuck Zlotnick | Marvel Studios

This November, there are so many new flicks on Disney+ and Prime Video that will get your adrenaline pumping.

Avengers fans won't want to miss the new Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, while the highly anticipated fantasy showThe Wheel Of Time will give you major Game Of Thrones vibes.

Here is everything you'll want to watch this November.

The Wheel Of Time

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Prime Video

When: November 19

Why You Need To Watch It: The epic fantasy series is about a group of people said to have the power to save the world or destroy it.

Hawkeye

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Disney+

When: November 24

Why You Need To Watch It: Starting November 24, you can start watching the first two episodes of the series about the superhero Hawkeye.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Rating: 7.9/10

Where To Watch: Disney+

When: November 12

Why You Need To Watch It: Mark your calendars; you can finally watch the action-packed Marvel film starring Simu Liu.

The Alpinist

Rating: 7.8/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

When: November 4

Why You Need To Watch It: It's about Canadian Marc-Andre Leclerc, who makes some incredible solo ascents.

Hanna

Rating: 7.5/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

When: November 24

Why You Need To Watch It: You can finally watch season three of Hanna, which will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Jungle Cruise

Rating: 6.6/10

Where To Watch: Disney+

When: November 12

Why You Need To Watch It: To celebrate Disney+ Day (November 12), you'll be able to watch a whole bunch of movies and animated shorts, including Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Dopesick

Rating: 8.7/10

Where To Watch: Disney+

When: November 12

Why You Need To Watch It: The series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling book about a company that triggered a national crisis.

Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer Has Fans Buzzing About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen

To controversy, and beyond!

Pixar | YouTube

Toy Story fans are getting the real Buzz Lightyear origin story they didn't know they wanted, but it's coming at a cost.

Tim Allen, the actor who voiced the child's plaything version of Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, will not be back to play the human version in Lightyear.

8 Classic Halloween Movies To Watch If You Already Know Every Word To 'Hocus Pocus'

Perfect for watching with a giant bag of candy! 🎃

The Nightmare Before Christmas | Facebook, Beetlejuice | Facebook

October wouldn't be complete without watching Hocus Pocus at least once. But if you already know every line to the iconic film, here are eight classic Halloween movies to binge next.

While there are tons of horror movies you can stream, these movies are perfect for when you are in the mood for something that won't give you nightmares.

Disney On Ice Is Coming To Toronto With Fiery Performances, Flying Chandeliers, Stilts & More

Here's how to get tickets.

Courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

If you have a Mickey Mouse-shaped hole in your heart from all of the Disney stores closing in Toronto, there is something coming up in the new year that could actually fill that void. Disney On Ice is hitting the ice at the Scotiabank Arena this coming January, and it could very well be the happiest place on Earth (or at least the 6ix for that period of time).

"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party" will bring you on all sorts of magical quests with Mickey Mouse and the gang, as well as other Disney character classics from your favourite childhood movies.

Simu Liu Says There Was A Time When His Big Goal Was Just To Get Scouted At Abercrombie

"It's a hilarious and slightly embarrassing life story."

@simuliu | Instagram, Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime

Toronto's Simu Liu has had a lot of jobs over the course of his career — star of the latest Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience alum, and who could forget his gig as a stock photo model back in the day. But long before those roles came along, he actually had his sights set a bit lower, on a coveted retail job at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Many believe Simu Liu's now-famous tweet back in 2014 manifested his role as Shang-Chi, and he told Narcity that this same tenacity may have paid off in his younger days as well. In a slightly less epic degree, Liu said he kind of manifested a job at Abercrombie & Fitch during college.

"When I was in college, I really wanted to work for Abercrombie, and I remember I would hear stories of some of my friends who would go shopping, and they would get scouted to work," he said.

