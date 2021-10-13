Trending Tags

Simu Liu Says There Was A Time When His Big Goal Was Just To Get Scouted At Abercrombie

"It's a hilarious and slightly embarrassing life story."

Simu Liu Says There Was A Time When His Big Goal Was Just To Get Scouted At Abercrombie
Toronto's Simu Liu has had a lot of jobs over the course of his career — star of the latest Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience alum, and who could forget his gig as a stock photo model back in the day. But long before those roles came along, he actually had his sights set a bit lower, on a coveted retail job at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Many believe Simu Liu's now-famous tweet back in 2014 manifested his role as Shang-Chi, and he told Narcity that this same tenacity may have paid off in his younger days as well. In a slightly less epic degree, Liu said he kind of manifested a job at Abercrombie & Fitch during college.

"When I was in college, I really wanted to work for Abercrombie, and I remember I would hear stories of some of my friends who would go shopping, and they would get scouted to work," he said.

Marvel Star Simu Liu Talks Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings youtube

"So I would go to the mall, and I would like, you know, walk into the store and look at some clothes, but I'd always look around, I was like, 'Am I, am I getting? Am I getting scouted? Am I getting scouted?'"

Liu never got scouted, but his determination did pay off in the end.

"I never got scouted, but I did eventually just kind of, getting fed up of waiting, I just walked in with a resume, and I point-blank asked if I could, you know, if I could interview and ended up getting the chance to work for Abercrombie," he said.

"You know, it's not really a manifestation to the same level as what you just described, but it's a hilarious and slightly embarrassing life story that I've now shared with you."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

