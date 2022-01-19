Simu Liu Says He Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Toronto Restaurants & Here's Why
Add these to your bucket list!
It's no secret that Toronto's own Simu Liu loves visiting the Fishman Lobster Clubhouse whenever he's in town — he's gone on record raving about their giant lobster towers more than once. But now, he's added even more go-to spots to his list.
The Shang-Chi star recently unveiled some of his all-time favourite restaurants to hit up whenever he's home in a video partnership with Google about their Pixel 6 Pro phone.
"I only get to come home for short stretches at a time, and I really miss it. I miss Toronto," Liu said in the ad. "There's something so comforting about being close to family in the city I grew up in, knowing all the places I used to visit with my friends, hitting up all my favourite restaurants," he added.
Good partnerships are all about compromise. \n\nCase in point - when the @GoogleCanada team asked me to do a #Pixel6 video that "reflected my individuality"... I grabbed a camera crew, ate three dinners, and then went to a Raptors game.\n \nSee? Compromise! Thanks @MadeByGoogle! pic.twitter.com/GOUPQcSzk4— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1642428002
The Marvel superhero went on to dish about three of his favourite restaurants in Toronto, and here's what he had to say about them:
House of Gourmet
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 484 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "It's just such an iconic Chinatown restaurant with a massive menu that basically never closes," Liu said in the video.
"You can get your congee and your dough fritters in the morning, and it's also one of the only places in the city you can get Ginger Scallion Lobster at 2 a.m."
House of Gourmet offers an expansive menu, including combo dinners to share with your roommates and loved ones at home. Who's up for a late-night snack?
Sabai Sabai
Price: 💸to 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai, Laotian
Address: 81 Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Sabai Sabai is a delicious Thao-Laotian restaurant owned by Jason and Seng, two very good friends of mine, at the corner of Church and Yonge. Chef Nuit's food is just absolutely out of this world. If you've never tried the Khao Soi or the Lao chicken wings, they're an absolute must-have," Liu said.
Khao Soi is a golden curry with a coconut milk base and served with egg noodles, where you can get your choice of protein from chicken, shrimp, or braised beef, while the Lao chicken wings are grilled in the restaurant's homemade marinade. Yum!
Tachi at Chef's Assembly Hall
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
Address: Assembly's Chef Hall, 111 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Tachi is a pop-up sushi restaurant that's located in the Chef's Assembly Hall in the Financial District. It's kind of like an elevated food court with lots of amazing pop-ups from some of the city's best chefs," Liu said.
"They offer this Omakase style tasting menu at a very reasonable price, and it's only a few spots, it's all standing room, and it's by far the best sushi you will have in half an hour."
The premium Omakase set on Tachi's to-go menu is served with nine pieces of sushi and a handroll. Customers can also order sushi a la carte, opt for the chef's featured sushi, or, if they plan a week in advance, can pre-order wagyu steak to cook right at home.
