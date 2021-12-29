The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto Every Local Has To Try At Least Once
Locals know best!
Toronto locals have limited options when it comes to activities in the winter, thanks to the city's less than tropical weather - which means Torontonians spend a lot of time eating and hanging out in restaurants.
Narcity asked readers to vote for the 10 best restaurants in Toronto that every local in the 6ix has to try at least once as part of Narcity's Toronto Food Awards, and here are the contenders.
10. Sukhothai (Tied)
Price: 💸 💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: This authentic Thai spot will bring the flavours of Thailand straight to your plate or door, depending on if you're in a Uber Eats kind of mood. Their menu carries everything from curries to noodles and appetizers like tasty Crispy Shrimp Rolls.
10. Amsterdam BrewHouse (Tied)
Price:💸 💸
Address: 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This location is right by the lake and offers waterfront and casual pub food at an affordable price point. This brewpub is the perfect spot to grab a beer if you're a fan of having plenty of on-tap and craft beer options.
8. Maha's
Price::💸 💸
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This Egyptian brunch spot offers unique dishes and flavours well outside of your typical eggs and bacon. From falafel to Beleella, a slow-cooked version of oatmeal in cream with vanilla garnished walnuts, coconut shreds, sugar and fresh fruit, you can try something new and delicious for your next brunch date.
7. Seven Lives
Price:💸
Address: 72 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This taco spot is tucked away in the Kensignton Market and offers tasty loaded tacos, freshly made guacamole and more drool-worthy food. If you're walking through Kensiginton or spending a day browsing the market, it's a great pit stop to make to grab lunch on the go.
6. The Lakeview
Price:💸
Address: 1132 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This 24-hour diner is a slice of Toronto history that comes with plenty of fame and food. The diner, which is almost always open, has served a the backdrop for films like Hairspray, Cocktail, Boondock Saints, and more, so if you're looking for a milkshake with a side of Hollywood glamour, this is a must-visit joint.
5. Gusto 101
Price: 💸💸
Address: 101 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: Gusto 101 is a classic Italian restaurant in the King West neighbourhood that you can never go wrong with. The menu offers a modern twist to southern Italian cuisines with so many pasta and pizzas to choose from.
4. El Catrin
Price:💸💸
Address: 18 Tank House Ln., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: In the heart of the Distillery District, this restaurant has amazing backdrops for Insta stories or just to enjoy your delicious food. They have a wide array of tacos, margaritas and churros if you're looking to crank up the night and end it off with something sweet.
3. Terroni
Price:💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: Terroni has three downtown locations, and they all host a warm and inviting atmosphere to relax and indulge in some rich Italian cuisine. You can start yourself off with their cocktails, get lost in some pasta sauce and pull your way back out with a Tiramisu.
2. PAI
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: Since you may not be jet-setting around the world right now, PAI is a yummy and cheaper substitute for getting mouth-watering Thai food right here in the city. With multiple locations, downtown is a convenient spot to grab a bite with a big menu and vegan options.
1. KŌST
Price:💸💸
Address:80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: If you want to feel like the love child of Drake and every food influencer in Toronto, this is the perfect spot to dine. This restaurant features sweeping poolside views of the CN Tower and perfectly Instagramable breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.