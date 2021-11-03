These 2 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Ranked As Some Of The Best New Spots In The Country
Who's hungry?
Looking for a new food place to try? Air Canada and OpenTable just released the list of Canada's Best New Restaurants 2021, and not one but two Toronto venues made the cut.
The list is compiled of nine different spots from coast to coast and was created by food experts from across Canada.
Toronto's French Bistro Pompette, which opened in 2020, was named the Best Fine Dining restaurant. You'll find an extensive wine list, modern classics, and contemporary cocktails at this spot.
The Best Takeout went to Sunny's Chinese, a Toronto pop-up that launched at the start of 2021. The venue is taking a small break in order to prepare for its brick-and-motor location opening in Kensington Market in 2022.
Other winning spots include JinBar in Calgary and Terre in St. John's.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.