Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best restaurants in toronto

These Toronto Restaurants Just Made The List For Canada's Top 100 Dining Spots In 2021

Time to plan a dinner date!

These Toronto Restaurants Just Made The List For Canada's Top 100 Dining Spots In 2021
@aubergedupommier | Instagram, @sofiayorkville | Instagram

Toronto is the place to be if you consider yourself a foodie. OpenTable just revealed the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021, and so many Toronto spots made the cut.

The list is comprised of the most highly rated venues across the country and based on verified diner reviews between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Here are the Toronto restaurants that are named among the top in the country, listed in alphabetical order:

The total amount of Ontario restaurants included in the list is 28, 12 of which are in Toronto.

If you're feeling hungry, these top-rated spots might be worth a try.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The 8 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Italian Food According To Top Chefs & Resto Owners

Buon appetito! 🇮🇹

@mrs.doreenleung | Instagram, @sweetsneatstoronto | Instagram

If you are dreaming of the Amalfi Coast, bathing under the Tuscan sun, or simply just cannot get enough of feasting delicious Italian food, we just spoke with some of the city's renowned chefs and restaurant owners about what the best restaurants in Toronto are for Italian eats.

Here are eight of their favourite Italian places in Toronto, andiamo!

Keep Reading Show less

Craig's Cookies Opened A Colourful New Toronto Store & There Are So Many Festive Flavours

It's cookie time. 🍪

@craigscookies | Instagram

Calling all cookie lovers! You can get your hands on more gooey goodness thanks to Craig's Cookies new location in Yorkdale Mall.

The iconic Toronto cookie empire opened the new store in November 2021, and it's the first ever location inside a mall. The new spot is already gaining popularity, as a rep informed Narcity that there have been lineups for the treats.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Is A Pup Paradise With Poke Bowls & Bubble Tea

The food is nearly too cute to eat! 😍

Courtesy of Shiba Poke

If you spend way too much of your free time looking at cute dog videos on TikTok, you'll want to visit this new Shiba Inu-themed restaurant in Toronto.

Shiba Poke opened on November 15, and it is from the same people behind the Poop Cafe and Unicorn Cafe.

Keep Reading Show less

This Mississauga Restaurant Has A Festive Patio & You Can Eat BBQ In A Winter Wonderland

Red velvet cocktails and gingerbread eggnog to start!

@diningwithchrissy | Instagram, @linder_surprise | Instagram

The cold won't bother you at this spectacular patio, which makes Mississauga seem like a Christmas world.

Miga, a Korean BBQ restaurant, has transformed its outdoor dining space into a winter wonderland full of trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

Keep Reading Show less