These Toronto Restaurants Just Made The List For Canada's Top 100 Dining Spots In 2021

Giulietta
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 972 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Janet Zuccarini, a resident judge on Top Chef Canada and owner and CEO of Gusto 54 (behind Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101, Gusto 501, and Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen), named Giulietta as one of her top picks for Italian eats in Toronto.
"Giulietta is delicious, seasonal Italian with a twist," Zuccarini said. "I love what Chef Rob Rossi and Chef David Minicucci are cooking up. I can't wait to check out their new venture Osteria Giulia when I am back in the city - the decor and food looks incredible!"
Menu
Annabelle Pasta Bar
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 909 Davenport Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Zuccarini hasn't yet been to Annabelle's Pasta Bar, it is on her "to-go-to" list as soon as she gets back to the 6ix.
"I heard amazing things about their seasonal, local, and rotating menu," Zuccarini said. "Can't wait to try it!"
Menu
Lucia
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 1595 Dupont St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lucia is a new favourite Italian spot in Toronto for Zuccarini.
"It's a casual Italian restaurant with hand-made pasta dishes and simple Italian cooking," Zuccarini said.
Not only was this on Zuccarini's list but it earned a spot on David Minicucci's, too. Minicucci is the owner of Giulietta and Osteria Giulia alongside Chef Rob Rossi (who some of you may recognize from Top Chef Canada!)
According to Minicucci, Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi are the "consummate" hosts.
"They truly make you feel like you are dining in their home," Minicucci shared. "One of the best seasonal Italian menus in the city. Fab is a master on the grill (their rack of lamb is a personal favourite) and Mike will always set you up with a fantastic wine."
According to Lucia's menu, the rack of lamb is served with polenta, amaro and chilli agrodolce. Yum.
Menu
Ascari Enoteca
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 1111 Queen St. E., and 620 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Fresh dishes and possibly the best gnocchi in town, Ascari always connects with service and ambiance," Minicucci shared, and mentioned it is his favourite place to dine in Toronto's east end.
On Ascari Enoteca's menu, there's a Gnocchi Ai Funghi, which is made with hen of the woods mushrooms, sunchoke, chives, and ricotta gnocchi.
If you're a fan of good wine, Minicucci said they have a "super neat wine list" and that their bottle shop is also something special to behold.
Menu
Tutti Matti
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 364 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a fun night out and incredible food from Tuscany (without leaving the country, of course) Minicucci shared that Tutti Matti is "Tuscan cooking at its finest!"
"Alida [Solomon] has been serving some of the most authentic Italian dishes for almost 20 years," Minicucci said.
If you can't settle on what you want on the menu, the wild boar Pinci and braised short ribs are "legendary," according to Minicucci. The Costole di Manzo (the braised short ribs) are flavoured with honey, orange, rosemary, and dark beer, too.
Menu
Mattachioni
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 1617 Dupont St., and 1501 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Executive chef and co-owner of Amano Italian Kitchen and Amano Trattoria, Michael Angeloni, shared with Narcity that while everyone knows Mattachioni for their pizza — "which is delicious" — you should not sleep on their sandwiches.
"I love the mortadella on housemade tomato focaccia, and if you get some of their house bomba, you have an incredible sandwich!" Angeloni said.
Angeloni added that this is the kind of place you'd want to hit up for a "quick sandwich or a feast of pizzas and salads for the family."
Menu
Viaggio
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 1727 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an Italian restaurant that serves some creative takes on classic cuisine and comes stacked with an awesome patio, Viaggio could be the place for you according to Chef Angeloni.
He loves it for its staff, amazing food and intimate setting.
"You have to get the tiramisu pancakes - they are a must," Angeloni recommended.
The tiramisu pancakes are made with marsala and espresso and topped with some mascarpone cream. Yum.
Menu
Annette Food Market
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 240 Annette St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Annette Food Market is Angeloni's latest go-to local date night spot because it is an incredibly cozy and intimate space to dine in.
"This is a short walk from my house and my wife and I love it," Angeloni said. "We always get a pizza (they have many great options), and the pastas are simple, fresh, and delicious."
Menu
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.