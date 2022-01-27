Trending Tags

This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Top Place To Eat In All Of Canada For 2022

Who's hungry?

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
@grandmalovesyoutoronto | Instagram

It looks like Toronto is the place to be if you consider yourself a foodie. Yelp has just released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant came in at number one.

The list features a variety of eateries from across the country, and was complied through user submissions, ratings, reviews, and the Community Managers.

The number one restaurant is Grandma Loves You, a local sandwich shop in Toronto known for its vegan cakes and unique hot dogs.

You can order a variety of hot and cold sandwiches from this spot, as well as stuffed croissants and other baked goods.

Thirteen other Toronto restaurants made the cut, including Pai Northern Thai Kitchen and Descendant Detroit Style Pizza.

You can find the complete list on Yelp, and it's full of mouth-watering inspiration for your next food date.

Grandma Loves You

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Sandwich shop

Address: 1084 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This local sandwich shop was named the best place to eat in the country for 2022.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

