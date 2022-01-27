This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Top Place To Eat In All Of Canada For 2022

From places that offer hefty sandwiches to spots that serve up fresh Thai curries, here are 11 takeout restaurants for you to check out when you can't decide on what to order in.
Chiu Chow Man (Mississauga)
Price: 💸to 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 1177 Central Pky. W. #69, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wallace Wong (a.k.a. The TikTok famous "Six Pack Chef," who has also been on Chopped Canada and Top Chef Canada) told Narcity that he has been hitting up this family-run spot since childhood — and it's somewhere he visited often.
"They serve traditional ChiuChow style food that is hard to find, such as Pepper Pork Stomach Soup or Special Marinated Duck," Wong said.
If you're looking to split a delicious meal with your family or roommates (or want tons of leftovers after), this may be the spot as their combos come packed with options.
"They are also extremely affordable with a 6 Dish Combo that comes with a half Signature Marinated Duck or Chicken AND a soup all for $81.95, not to mention it comes with dessert too!"
Menu
The Owl of Minerva (Scarborough)
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 4733 Steeles Ave. E. #2, Scarborough, ON, and other locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for "flavourful, no fuss comfort food," Wong says that Owl never disappoints, whether you're looking for kimchi soup or meaty kalbi ribs.
Wong's personal favourite is the Kamjatang, which according to the menu, is a pork bone and potato soup.
"I like this location because out of the other ones, they seal their containers for takeout, which is extra nice (especially when you order soups)!" Wong said.
Menu
Hong Shing
Price: 💸to 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 195 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Colin and the team here have run this Toronto staple for over 24 years!" Wong said, mentioning that they recently dealt with a kitchen fire before the Christmas holidays (but were apparently back and ready for business in under two weeks.)
Wong's favourite dish to order is the Spicy Dry lobster that's served with the house sambal and bell peppers.
The former executive chef behind Buca, Rob Gentile, chose Hong Shing as one of his favourite takeout spots in Toronto, too. But, he opts for Chef Tim's Signature BBQ Roast Duck and the Vancouver Crab.
"Colin at Hong Shing is my phone-a-friend when I need some great Chinese food at home. [...] Chef Tim is one of the best in town and their menu is dotted with fantastic local Canadian ingredients," Gentile shared.
Menu
Lahore Tikka House
Price: 💸to 💸💸
Cuisine: Halal
Address: 1365 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gentile named Lahore Tikka House as his go-to spot on Gerard and said the takeout portions are extremely generous. Plus, the food is "very authentic."
So, what does Gentile usually order from the menu?
"My favourites are their lamb biryani because the meat comes on the bone, and both their aloo gobi and the butter naan are so fresh and perfect every time," Gentile said.
Menu
Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 810 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON, and other locations across the city
Why You Need To Go: Gentile says the food at Tabule is "always so fresh and tasty."
"I always start with the falafel & tahini and the fried eggplant, which are both are so delicious," Gentile said.
"My daughter Clarice and I always share what we call “Papa’s chicken,” which are actually their salmon kebabs. She’s a picky eater and she loves them!"
Tabule's uses fresh Atlantic salmon for their Grilled Salmon Kebabs, which are seasoned with lemon, garlic, and a variety of spices. Yum!
Menu
Zaad
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 348 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "I love the chicken shawarma in a pita from Zaad simply because the chicken is well-caramelized on the outside but still succulent on the inside," Paul Lillakas told Narcity when he shared that Zaad is one of his top picks for Toronto takeouts.
Lillakas, a previous Chopped Canada winner and former food editor of Canadian Living Magazine, used to be a personal chef for Canadian DJ Deadmau5.
"They know when to slice it and they serve it up in a pita that doesn’t bust at the bottom – can you believe it? Even with the extra garlic sauce I always order, it’s easy and awesome eating!" he said.
Menu
Porchetta and Co.
Price: 💸to 💸💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches, Comfort food
Address: 545 King St. W., and 130 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to dig into a delicious sandwich for lunch, Lillakas shared that he absolutely loves the Porchetta house special sandwich.
"There is nothing quite like succulent Porchetta piled into a fresh bun with crispy crackling, tangy mustard, truffle sauce and parm! It’s a treat worthy of a special trip downtown or a special order for a family reunion," Lillakas said.
On top of juicy porchetta sandwiches, customers can also feast on fried chicken — and make it for a meal for two.
Menu
Ajisen Ramen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese, Ramen
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: "I could probably eat the Karaage Spicy Miso Katsu Ramen every day of the year and not get tired of it," Lillakas said.
"The luxurious, umami-rich broth served with crispy chicken and all the classic ramen accoutrements never disappoint. Just divine."
Ajisen Ramen also offers up a bunch of snacks like takoyaki and gyoza, as well as a variety of rice dishes to choose from.
Menu
Stop (aka 'The Ossington Stop')
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Russian, Georgian, Ukrainian
Address: 1543 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Michael Angeloni, the executive chef and co-owner of Amano Italian Kitchen, Amano Trattoria, Union Chicken, Uncle Ray’s Food & Liquor and Mikey’s Smash Burgers, said the Stop is one of his favourite places to eat in Toronto.
"It's simple, delicious and unapologetically Russian! The food is nostalgic to me since my mother is from Poland, so there are lots of familiar flavours," Angeloni said.
According to Angeloni, the must-tries are the mushroom crepes, borsch, and the khinkali, which are dumplings filled with beef and pork.
Anyone who loves fresh herbs and hearty soups might want to order some borsch, which is a beet soup served with beef, sour cream, and "dill, lots of dill."
Menu
PAI Northern Thai Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Even though Angeloni hasn't been to Thailand yet, the food at PAI makes him want to catch a flight.
"Their takeout is fresh, hot and always delicious," Angeloni said. "I always order the Gaeng Kiaw Wan — Green Curry with tofu and veggies, which is beautifully seasoned, mildly spicy and so comforting."
Menu
Lebanon Express
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Halal
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Angeloni grabs takeout from the Lebanon Express at least twice a week — "minimum!" — especially since it's open late, and he can grab a quick bite when he's coming home from work.
"It has great value and is fresh and fast! I usually get one of the BBQ plates, either the Kafta Kebab Plate or the Chicken Shish Tawouk Plate," Angeloni said.
The Kafta Kebab Plate comes with two minced meat skewers served on rice. The dish comes with two extra items as well.
"I go with chickpeas and tabouli, but they are all good and are topped with all their sauces — it’s a great dinner!"
Menu
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.