The 7 Best Restaurants In Scarborough That Local Foodies Are Completely In Love With
Time to eat! 🤤
Find yourself in Scarborough but don't know where to go for a good bite to eat? We've got your back! Narcity asked our readers what their all-time favourite restaurants are in Scarborough, and they didn't disappoint.
From a classic juicy burger joint to a menu packed with too many dosas to choose from, here are seven of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. It's time to dig in!
Charminar Indian Cuisine
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Cuisine: South Indian
Address: Unit 2, 925 Warden Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Charminar Indian Cuisine says it cooks up authentic and delicious South Indian dishes from dosas to biryani.
There are so many types of biryani to choose from — both veg and non-veg — and even some premium options like their Royal Charminar Chicken Dum Biryani, which comes with twice the amount of chicken.
Johnny's Hamburgers
Price: 💸
Cuisine: American comfort food
Address: 2595 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's hard to resist a juicy burger, and the family-run burger joint has been serving up its charbroiled patties for over 50 years now.
Diners can choose from four different kinds of burgers or opt for other street food classics, like a hotdog or sandwiches like steak or deep-fried fish on a kaiser bun.
Subiksha Foods
Price: 💸
Cuisine: South Indian
Address: 2633 Eglinton Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're really craving some dosa, there are over 36 varieties to choose from off Subiksha Food's menu, and they all are served with some chutney and sambar.
Great Fountain Fast Food
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Hong Kong-style fast food
Address: Dynasty Centre Foodcourt, 8 Glen Watford Dr., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: From all-day breakfast food to a variety of packed combos, there is so much to choose from off Great Fountain Fast Food's menu (and all at reasonable prices, too.)
On top of mouthwatering Hong Kong-style fast food, there are also some Japanese and Vietnamese combos that diners can munch on.
Saravanaa Bhavan
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: Unit 153, 1571 Sandhurst Cir., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: The menu is completely packed with a variety of vegetarian options that non-meat eaters will simply adore. From utthapam to tandoori "tongue ticklers," there are so many dishes to try off their menu.
On top of being in Scarborough, Sarvanaa Bhavan has set up shop in many countries around the world, too.
Habibi Q
Price: 💸- 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Halal, Mediterranean
Address: 2000 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: Craving some chicken or beef shawarma? Local foodies recommend Habibi Q! From skewers to wraps, there are lots of dishes to go for.
There's also a family special that'll serve four people, with your choice of chicken or beef shawarma wrap and pop, plus a side of either fries and salad or tabouli and hummus.
Biryaniwalla
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: Unit 11, 2300 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for delicious biryani, the restaurant says "the Biryani you get here is not ordinary."
There is egg, prawn, chicken, mutton, and vegetarian biryani on the menu, so there's a dish for everyone's palettes.
